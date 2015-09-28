System Builder Marathon Q3 2015: Gaming PC

Assembly
For this build, careful component selection and attention to detail have allowed me to avoid any surprises concerning parts fitting or working together.
The Carbide SPEC-03 has plenty of room on the inside for both installing components and cable management, which made the assembly a breeze. Both side panels detach with thumbscrews, and after moving a few of the motherboard standoffs around to fit the configuration of the micro-ATX motherboard, I installed the board and went on to the rest of the case.
The Hyper TX3 from Cooler Master mounts in the same manner as the stock cooler, utilizing a set of pushpins to secure itself to the board. Both the optical drive and the SSD mount in tool-less drive bays, and took seconds to install.
After installing the graphics card and power supply, the only thing that was left was cable management. Thanks to the amount of room in the case, even the cable management was mostly effortless.
After everything was put in place, the finished product looked something like the photo below.
Even with everything installed, there's still room for another graphics card (CrossFire only), SSD, several hard drives, additional RAM and more.
Also, your particular board may "technically" support CFX, but that bottom slot is only PCIe 2.0 x4 and will severely handicap any second GPU you add.
But still a good, efficient build nonetheless. Your build will definitely cream mine in the productivity benchmarks come Wednesday.
A 380 or 970 is pretty much all most of us really need. The PC market is mature and has been for some time, spending on top end hardware doesn't make sense any longer. I'm waiting for KabyLake which should have enough graphics performance for my MOBA and other competitive gaming needs. Unless you're looking at buying into VR in which case a PS4+Morpheus needs to be considered.
Though in the AMD build you can get a cpu cooler later down the road and OC the 860k.
This for me is the Intel main advantage: FM2 upgrade path is a 3rd party cpu cooler + overclock.
Haswell upgrade path is an i5/i7/xeon.
again just for the academics of it more than anything. just curious how it would hold up to this i3 build.
but overall nice build, i even don't mind the evga psu. it's not as bad as folks want it ot be. it has reviewed very well and is solid for it's proper uses. though i am not so sure about it being capable of a second 380. i'd go with a bit better psu for that.