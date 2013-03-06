Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Installing Thermaltake's Water2.0 Extreme

A pair of plastic spacers offset screws to align the Intel-type mounting bracket to either LGA 1156/1156 or LGA 2011/1366 spacing. Another bracket set replaces the standard clip mount of Socket AM2 through AM3+ boards.

Unlike the previously-detailed Corsair and NZXT models, the Thermaltake Water2.0 Extreme’s wider twin-fan radiator fits our case’s top-panel fan mounts. This allows us to keep our case’s stock exhaust fan in its original rear-panel position.

Our test chassis provides around an inch of radiator offset on its left side, which allows the Water2.0 Extreme’s fans to clear our motherboard without touching any of its components.