Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Installing Thermaltake's Water2.0 Extreme
A pair of plastic spacers offset screws to align the Intel-type mounting bracket to either LGA 1156/1156 or LGA 2011/1366 spacing. Another bracket set replaces the standard clip mount of Socket AM2 through AM3+ boards.
Unlike the previously-detailed Corsair and NZXT models, the Thermaltake Water2.0 Extreme’s wider twin-fan radiator fits our case’s top-panel fan mounts. This allows us to keep our case’s stock exhaust fan in its original rear-panel position.
Our test chassis provides around an inch of radiator offset on its left side, which allows the Water2.0 Extreme’s fans to clear our motherboard without touching any of its components.
Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.
If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.
You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.
I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.