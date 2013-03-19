Compression Performance: 7-Zip, MagicRAR, WinRAR, WinZip

Results: Proprietary Formats, HT Enabled
We start with the proprietary compression formats supported by all four file archiving and compression tools in our round-up, using both the default settings as well as the best settings we could find in each tool's GUI.
This page shows the benchmarks with Hyper-Threading support turned on; the benchmark results gleaned with Hyper-Threading turned off are on the following page.
There’s a clear winner in this benchmark, and it's 7-Zip. The tool not only compresses files faster than any of its competitors, but it also manages to achieve the highest compression ratio. Even with the LZMA2 algorithm set to Fastest Compression, which prioritizes speed over compression ratio, 7-Zip produces noticeably smaller archive files than the competition, while finishing a full 19 seconds faster! Only LMZA’s Best setting pushes 7-Zip’s compression time all the way down to the bottom of the list. In return, though, it generates the smallest archive files. MagicRAR simply cannot compete with any of the more widely-known tools, at any setting.
2. PPMd is strictly for compressing text. It compresses text better than any other algo. But it is limited to 1 core only.
3. WinRar 4.2 is much better threaded than previous versions.
4.7z threading depends a lot on the type of file compressed. On large files, it can use 100% of any number of cores. For many small files, it generally uses only 1 complete core.
Maybe contribute a few dollars to Igor Pavlov , the creator of 7Zip ?
Could we have an AES-256 encryption comparison between CPUs and/or archive managers?
Like without encryption vs with encryption, encryption with and without OpenCL, etc.
2. PPMd is strictly for compressing text. It compresses text better than any other algo. But it is limited to 1 core only.
3. WinRar 4.2 is much better threaded than previous versions.
4.7z threading depends a lot on the type of file compressed. On large files, it can use 100% of any number of cores. For many small files, it generally uses only 1 complete core.4. You mean the 7Z format rather than 7-Zip.
I've seen 7-Zip, using the Zip format, hitting 100% CPU usage when archiving around 1500 – 2000 files, the vast majority of which (like >75%, if not >90%) were tiny, about half under 100 B and the other half between 1 kB and 4 kB. But with the same set of files I did a quick test, and using LZMA2 to 7z it was using 1 and a bit cores (going by my total CPU usage).
Maybe you can add IZArc (http://www.izarc.org/) to the comparison.