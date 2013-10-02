Z87 Hits The High End: Four Sub-$300 Motherboards

Z87 OC Formula Software

Apart from the Formula Drive name, ASRock’s A-Tuning menus haven’t changed from our previous review. Here are a couple of screen shots to show its overclocking setting limits.

With the name “Formula Drive” comes an OC Formula image that shows where each component is detected.

The Z87 OC Formula also has more temperature sensors than its lower-model siblings, as shown in another menu.

ASRock also includes the Splashtop Streamer media server, along with a large variety of freeware. Audio software, Restart to UEFI, an XFast LAN (by CFOS) remain unchanged.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3