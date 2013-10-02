Z87 Hits The High End: Four Sub-$300 Motherboards

Z87 OC Formula Firmware

We doubt that any Haswell-based CPU can be pushed hard enough to exceed the capabilities of an eight-pin EPS12V connector, but as mentioned, the Z87 OC Formula still has two. Perhaps Nick Shih knows something we don’t?

The rest of the OC Tweaker menu looks familiar from previous ASRock motherboard reviews, and the board pushes this CPU to the same 4.6 GHz at 1.25 V as its predecessor.

The Z87 OC Formula recognizes our memory’s XMP-3000 profile and is even aware of the CPU’s memory ratio limitations, choosing a 29.33x multiplier with a slight increase in BCLK.

The easiest way to O/C is to pick an “Optimized CPU OC Setting” similar to your preferred settings, and further alter the settings to meet your exact needs.

Our sample CPU ran a little hotter on this round-up's boards than previous stories. Voltage detection points show that a 1.235 V setting resulted in a 1.25 V reading, and that voltage under load climbed approximately 20 mV to 1.269 V. Similarly, a 1.6235 V firmware setting provided an actual 1.65 V to the RAM.

DRAM timing adjustments can be individually enabled, allows users to retain automatic configuration for unfamiliar values.