Chino, California – March 20th, 2013 – Cooler Master, an industry leading chassis, thermal solution, peripheral, and accessory manufacturer will be showcasing its new line-up of professional gaming grade hardware and peripherals at PAX (Penny Arcade Expo) East, an annual festival for tabletop, console videogames, and PC gamers, held from March 22nd to March 24th.

Come visit booth #480 to see the latest from Cooler Master, including our hotly anticipated CM Storm QuickFire Stealth along with our full range of mechanical keyboards, and many other award-winning chassis, power supplies, and peripherals.

Meet Team Curse

Cooler Master is a proud sponsor of the current top-ranked team in League of Legends. Fans of Team Curse will have a chance to come meet this highly skilled team in person at our booth on March 22nd and 23rd between 2 and 5 PM EST.

We invite you to visit booth #480 at PAX East to learn more and sign-up to be a part of our legendary giveaways. Bonus raffle tickets will be offered throughout the day for being among the first to complete the tasks we post on our Cooler Master Americas Facebook Fan Page*.

*These events and giveaways are in no way associated with nor sponsored by Facebook.

