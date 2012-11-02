Chino, California – October 30th, 2012 – Cooler Master, an industry leading chassis, thermal solution, peripheral, and accessory manufacturer, announces its return to the liquid cooling market. Creating the industry’s first All-In-One (AIO) liquid cooler in 2004 with the Aquagate Series, Cooler Master has since strived to improve the design and technology that runs its AIO solutions before signaling their return. The result of which is a unique pump and block design that sets itself apart from a sea of copies – The Seidon 120M. It promises to be the first in a long line of AIO solutions from Cooler Master.

Easy Liquid Cooling for the Masses

Seidon 120M, designed from the ground up to be an extremely compact solution that is accessible to all. Affordable can often be a stigma, but quality remains a high priority with Seidon 120M. It has a high performance waterblock that is machined out of a single block of copper with special Micro Channels that maximize heat dissipation. The integrated pump / waterblock combo assist in saving valuable space around the CPU socket while providing performance and reliability that is similar to air-based CPU coolers. Operating between 600 and 2400RPM, the included 120mm PWM fan ensures that there will be plenty of options for balancing performance and noise to a user’s needs.

Simple Setup & Maintenance-Free

True to the All-In-One moniker, Seidon 120M is a self-contained unit that requires minimal setup for installation and use. The pump and radiator ship pressure tested, pre-filled, and sealed directly from the factory to provide maintenance-free operation for years. This ease of use extends to its support of the latest Intel and AMD sockets; including the latest Intel LGA 2011 and AMD FM2 sockets.

The Seidon 120M will be available on October 30th, 2012. Price and availability may vary by region. Please direct all inquiries to your local Cooler Master Representative.

About Cooler Master

Cooler Master was founded to provide the best thermal solutions to our customers worldwide. Since its establishment more than two decades ago, we continue to invest in product development in order to provide the leading-edge innovations to people and businesses. Cooler Master’s enclosure technology line-up includes heat sinks and fans, chassis, power supplies, function panels and accessories. Cooler Master has its headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, with global branch offices located in Europe, America and APAC, so that we can offer to our customers the best service in time. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit www.coolermaster.com.