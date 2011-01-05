Las Vegas, USA, January 4, 2011 – Beijing Deepcool Industries Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of heatsink and cooling devices, launches two new compact and super silent CPU coolers – ICE MATRIX 400 and ICE MATRIX 600.

Just like the ICE WARRIOR, these two CPU coolers feature a tower heatsink with nickel plating surface and sanded copper base and sintered powder copper heat pipes. However, all heat pipes are lined up in a single row for better air-flow through the heatsink.

Both coolers are compatible with the mainstream CPU platforms, such as Intel LGA1366/1156/1155/775 and AMD AM3/AM2+/AM2. The 120mm fan on ICE MATRIX 400 and the 140mm round-frame fan on ICE MATRIX 600 have a special rubber cover over the frame structure. This soft, elastic rubber surface can absorb operating vibration at maximum level to create a silent case for the users. In addition, the nickel plating not only prevents the heatsink from oxidation but also adds to the appearance.

