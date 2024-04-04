Rescued retro desk PC becomes the latest device to run Doom — AMD Duron-based system unsurprisingly lets you shotgun blast imps without major issues

Joining the un-ending list of devices that can run Doom is a slightly more conventional, but still vintage, find of an early 2000s desk PC running a locked Windows 2000 install. YouTuber ctrl-alt-rees replaced the drive for DOS and Doom goodness.

The retro desk PC was sourced from a (soon or now-demolished) community center on eBay, sold for £30 according to the original video title alongside its accessories. The community center had sourced the desk from British PC manufacturer Time, who were reportedly defunct by 2005. Besides the desk PC itself, the setup also came with an extra CRT monitor (unused for the video), fax machine, and a similarly ancient printer.

The main desk PC construct has two front-mounted disc drives under the desk, alongside typical USB I/O. A CTX LCD monitor is attached to the top of the desk PC as well, flanked by Time speakers that also run their cords inside the desk. A membrane keyboard and ball mouse are also included among the peripherals secured atop the desk PC.

Time Icedesk Specs

Gigabyte Micro ATX GA-7VKMP Motherboard

AMD Duron 1100 Single-Core CPU, runs at up to 1.1 GHz

1 Gigabyte of RAM, with another empty slot open

LG 52X CD Drive

Seagate Hard Disk Drive (swapped for Flash Card before playing Doom on DOS), since it originally ran Windows 2000

FlexATX Power Supply

56K Modem (used a USB to 56K modem for compatibility)

Once ctrl-alt-rees finally got DOS running, he wound up using it to upgrade to Windows 98 in order to make playing Ultimate Doom with audio possible on this hardware. He used Windows' MIDI driver as well, which made it sound suitably chunky for the era. Before closing the original video, he also discusses plans for small drive upgrades to the desk PC to make it more useful as a go-to hub for his retro hardware.

Of the endless list of outrageous Doom-playing devices, a good-ol' fashioned retro PC is definitely the most tame of the ones we've covered recently. Of course, it's a retro PC from a defunct UK manufacturer, but still. Compared to lawnmowers, air hockey tables, and even more inexplicably, Notepad, this is probably the most typical thing Doom has been run on in a while. Well, Ultimate Doom, anyway.