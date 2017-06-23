Aerocool Put Cases Front And Center At Computex

P7-C1-1

Aerocool showed off a handful of new cases at Computex 2017. Although the company seemed to be focused mainly on its flagship P7-C1 chassis and gaming chairs, the other cases the company had on display are certainly worthy of your attention as well. Given the fact that the P7-C1 was the only chassis mentioned in the company’s pre-Computex press release, we were pleasantly surprised to discover a variety of new cases on hand at the company’s booth.



Make no mistake, the P7-C1 is definitely an interesting beast. It has all the key features we’ve come to expect from a premium chassis, such as tempered glass, RGB lighting, and apps that control your entire system. This large mid-tower chassis is equipped with a darkly tinted tempered glass side panel, supports full size ATX motherboards, seven expansion slots, CPU coolers up to 165mm, GPUs up to 400mm, and all-in-one coolers and radiators up to 360mm. The top panel is home to USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, HD audio jacks and SD card reader. LED lighting, fan speed, and color are all controlled via a proprietary app.





There wasn’t a lot of information about the Quartz and Quartz Pro chassis other that what we could see with our own eyes during the show. The Quartz Pro is slightly larger than the Quartz chassis and sports a clear acrylic front door that covers three LED fans and a 5.25” optical drive bay. The Quartz features a fixed clear acrylic front panel covering triple 120mm LED fans. It appears the Quartz Pro supports up to E-ATX motherboards, while the Quartz can accommodate full-size ATX motherboards.

Finally, we have the budget-friendly PGS-V. This chassis is equipped with a tinted tempered glass side panel, seven expansion slots, and offers support for full-size ATX motherboards. The front panel is fitted with a door that covers an optical drive bay and an integrated SD card reader. The PGS-V supports CPU coolers up to 165mm, graphics cards up to 360mm, and all-in-one coolers and radiators up to 240mm when the 5.25" drive is empty. The top panel is home to one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and HD audio jacks.

We reached out to the company for information on pricing and availability.

Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson