Aerocool Expands Project 7 Lineup With New Gaming Chair

Aerocool’s Project 7 lineup won’t be restricted to PSUs and cases: At Computex, the company announced its first Project 7 gaming chair, which uses blue edge roll lighting to offer a distinctive look. Lighting is par for the course with cases, PSUs, and basically every other component or peripheral on the market, but it’s still not all that common with chairs.

Aerocool said that the light cable that runs across the chair in edge roll LED-lit stitching can be managed with an independent controller placed on the side of the chair. We’re pretty sure batteries supply the lighting with the necessary energy, because it would be non-ergonomic (and dangerous) to use the mains network instead.

The chair itself is black with blue highlights. It’s made with leatherette--artificial leather--so you’re bound to be disappointed if you were willing to shell out (much) more money for real leather. We notice moulded foam pads in the seat and backrest for added comfort, and 4D adjustable armrests allow for high customization to suit your needs. A class-4 gas-lift allows for adjustable seat height while supporting up to 330lbs (150kg) weight.