AMD Offers Free Games, Adobe Services Via 'AMD4U' Program

Here are three things everyone loves: free stuff, video games, and wacky initialisms. (That last one might just be us.) That's why AMD introduced AMD4U, a new program that rewards the company's customers with "up to" three free games, two months of access to Adobe Creative Cloud, or a three-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan.

The idea, according to AMD's press release, is to give you access to software that takes advantage of your AMD-powered system. Games and Creative Cloud are the obvious choices. Many people buy the company's GPUs because they want to play games--or, you know, mine some Ethereum--and creative professionals will probably look towards its multi-cored CPUs for a cheaper alternative to equivalent Intel processors.

AMD4U's games will be provided by Square Enix Collective, which is the Japanese publisher's indie-focused platform. Right now there are only three titles available: The Turing Test, Goetia, and Oh My Godheads. Others, including Tokyo Dark, Deadbeat Heroes, and Fear Effect Sedna, are expected to debut sometime in the future. The program's terms and conditions do have an interesting note about choosing these games:

ALL SEC GAME TITLE SELECTIONS MUST BE MADE AT TIME OF REDEMPTION, REGARDLESS IF THE SEC GAME TITLE HAS ALREADY BEEN RELEASED OR IS SCHEDULED TO BE RELEASED ON A FUTURE DATE.

AMD really wants to make sure you know about that clause--it's one of the only sections of the terms and conditions set in all caps. The company also warned that AMD4U's promotion could change at any moment, and that the software received via the program is for personal use, so you shouldn't buy a bunch of AMD systems for an internet cafe with the hopes of getting free software for your patrons. (Apparently, that's an issue.)

AMD published a list of products eligible for AMD4U with the terms and conditions. The reward varies based on the product you purchased, so don't expect to get the free Square Enix Collective games, Creative Cloud access, and Creative Cloud Photography Plan subscription. Some products offer access to two rewards, but none offer all three. Check out the terms and conditions for a complete breakdown of the rewards.

The company has also collected some eligible products in three categories: those with two months access to Creative Cloud, those with three months access to the Creative Cloud Photograph Plan, and those with the free Square Enix Collective Games. That probably won't be enough to sway you over to AMD, but if you were planning on buying the company's products anyway, you might as well take advantage of AMD4U.