Login | Sign Up
Search

Asus Adds The RX 550 To Its Stable Of Radeon GPUs

by
4 Comments

Asus is rounding out its Radeon RX 500 lineup with the debut of its budget-friendly Radeon RX 550. This entry-level card will feature a 128-bit bus, require no power connectors, and be available in 2GB and 4GB models.

Although this is a budget card, priced at only $90 for the 2GB model and $100 for the 4GB version, the company did include a unique non-reference design cooler with an IP5X-certified dust-proof fan. According to Asus’ site, this unique fan design extends the lifespan of the graphics card by 25% through increased dust and particle resistance while efficiently dissipating heat.


We reviewed AMD’s Radeon RX 550 last week. From our review:

If you're coming from Intel's HD Graphics 530, any discrete graphics card is going to be exciting. Indeed, Radeon RX 550 looks like a great upgrade for folks limping along with CPU-based graphics.

Though hard to tell from the product photos, this Radeon RX 550 is a dual-slot design measuring 182 x 112 x 43mm (LxHxW). As with most Radeon 500 series cards, Asus' Radeon-based video cards also support bridgeless CrossFire, FreeSync and Eyefinity.

These cards are produced using Asus' industry-first Auto-Extreme manufacturing technology. Obviously, building something by hand introduces the chance of human error. This new production process fully automates every step of PCB manufacturing and can be done with much more precision than before.

Asus also bundles GPU Tweak II and Xsplit Gamecaster with the Radeon RX 550.  The software includes the new Gaming Booster function that maximizes graphics performance with a single click. XSplit Gamecaster lets gamers stream or record gameplay right from the in-game overlay.

The Asus Radeon RX 550 2GB / 4GB is available now from a variety of retailers including Newegg for $90 / $100, respectively. 



Radeon RX 550 2GB
Clock SpeedCore:    1,100MHz
Boost:   1,183MHz
Memory Clock7,000MHz
Memory Bus128 bit
Memory TypeGDDR5
Memory Size2GB / 4GB
Direct X12
Open GL4.5
PCB FormATX
I/ODual-Link DVI-D x1
HDMI x1
Display Port x1
Multi-view3
Power
Requirement		400W
Price$90 / $100
About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
4 comments
    Your comment
  • Andy Chow
    Can't they have a model with two DP ports? DVI-D is junk in 2017. I'd buy this if in had a couple (or more) DP ports.
    -1
  • hst101rox
    Hmm, are the fans in most desktop GPUs replaceable? Hopefully ... or laptops have an advantage there, as replacement fans for laptops are usually easy to come by. Makes the difference between a card or laptop lasting 5 years or practically infinite time.
    Our society has a problem with e-junk for sure.
    1
  • hst101rox
    Power Requirement 400w , you mean Power Supply Requirement. The card takes less than 120w.
    1
Display All 4 comments
Most Popular
  1. VisionTek Adds The Radeon RX 550 To Its GPU Family
  2. The 30 Year History of AMD Graphics, In Pictures
  3. Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices