Asus Has Nine New RX 570, RX 580 Graphics Cards

Asus joined the growing list of manufacturers offering graphics cards in AMD's new RX 570 and RX 580 series. The nine cards announced today span the RX 570 and RX 580 series as well as Asus' Expedition, ROG Strix, and Dual product lines to all but guarantee you'll find something to your liking.

RX 570 and RX 580 are based on the same Polaris GPU as the RX 470 and RX 480. The difference here is that AMD's 500 series turns up the core clock while reducing the price to offer a better performance-to-price ratio than Nvidia's GTX 1060 graphics cards. (AMD's response to more powerful Nvidia cards is still forthcoming.) Much like its Ryzen processors, AMD's new graphics cards focus more on cost than raw strength.

Asus' nine RX 570 and RX 580 cards offer plenty of variety. They all offer basic overclocking, with some factory overclocked cards offering slightly better speeds than their normally clocked alternatives, and they come with either 4GB or 8GB of GDDR5 memory. Slight differences in ports and clock rates, combined with larger differences in cooling technologies, allow the new Expedition, ROG Strix, and Dual products to appeal to various niches.

All nine of the graphics cards are supposed to be available starting today. Newegg has four, Amazon has one, and we're hoping other resellers offer more (or Newegg and Amazon stock up) on the remaining cards.