AMD Reveals Pricing For RX 580, RX 570 Partner Cards

A new set of graphics cards is now available from AMD. The 500 series has four cards, and true to the company’s reputation on the low prices for its hardware, the new GPUs have starting prices ranging between $79 and $229.

All four GPUs mark the second generation of the current Polaris architecture. The low-end model is the Radeon RX 550, which starts at $79. AMD said that it performs four times better on average than Intel’s integrated graphics, although it didn’t specify the specific series of integrated graphics that it referred to comparison. Its slightly more powerful sibling is the Radeon RX 560, which starts at $99. Both of these cards will use 2 GB of GDDR5 video memory.

Starting at $169, you can get your hands on the higher-tier cards, specifically the Radeon RX 570, which AMD said is your best bet for “maximum 1080p gaming” and features 4 GB of GDDR5 video memory. If you want to play games at 1440p resolution, you can opt for the high-end GPU, the Radeon RX 580, which starts at $229 and has 8 GB of GDDR5 video memory.

As expected, several companies produced their own AIBs of these cards. Specifically, variants of the Radeon RX 570 and 580 are available today. You can take a look at the full list of available models and prices below. The Radeon RX 550 is expected to come out on April 20 while the Radeon RX 560 is scheduled for release sometime in early May.

Asus

RX 570 STRIX 4GB ($179)

RX 570 STRIX OC 4GB ($189)

Gigabyte

RX 570 Gaming 4GB ($169)

RX 570 Aorus 4GB ($179)

RX 580 Gaming 4GB ($189)

RX 580 Aorus 4GB ($199)

RX 580 Gaming 8GB ($219)

RX 580 Aorus 8GB ($229)

RX 580 Aorus OC 8GB ($259)

MSI

RX 570 ARMOR 4G ($175)

RX 580 ARMOR 4G ($199)

RX 580 ARMOR 8G ($229)

RX 580 Gaming 8G ($245)

Sapphire

RX 570 Pulse 4GB ($169)

RX 570 Nitro+ 4GB ($199)

RX 580 Pulse 4GB ($209)

RX 580 Pulse 8GB ($229)

RX 580 Nitro+ 8GB ($249)

RX 580 Nitro+ Limited edition 8GB ($275)

TUL (Powercolor)

