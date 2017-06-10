Login | Sign Up
Search

EA Reveals 'A Way Out' With Co-Op Gameplay

by

In a surprise reveal at EA Play, which kicks off E3 here in Los Angeles, the company showed off a new EA Original title in the works from Hazelight, the studio that made Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. It’s called A Way Out and features two men, Vincent and Leo, attempting to escape prison. However, escaping the compound is only the beginning. You’ll have to continue to evade law enforcement as you take care of some personal business.

The game will feature co-op gameplay, but the developers stated that it’s best experienced in split-screen rather than online. You will have to work together to distract enemies, run away from from cops, and even rob convenience stores. The game is scheduled to come out in early 2018.

About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. A First Look At 'Need For Speed: Payback' Gameplay
  2. DICE Gives Short Preview Of Upcoming 'Battlefield 1' Content
  3. 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Hands On
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices