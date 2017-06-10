EA Reveals 'A Way Out' With Co-Op Gameplay

In a surprise reveal at EA Play, which kicks off E3 here in Los Angeles, the company showed off a new EA Original title in the works from Hazelight, the studio that made Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. It’s called A Way Out and features two men, Vincent and Leo, attempting to escape prison. However, escaping the compound is only the beginning. You’ll have to continue to evade law enforcement as you take care of some personal business.

The game will feature co-op gameplay, but the developers stated that it’s best experienced in split-screen rather than online. You will have to work together to distract enemies, run away from from cops, and even rob convenience stores. The game is scheduled to come out in early 2018.