Huawei and OrangePi launch new dev board with mystery CPU and AI processor — Huawei again hides chip specs from prying eyes

Huawei and OrangePi have announced a joint venture in the OrangePi Kunpeng Pro development board. The Raspberry Pi alternative runs not only a quad-core 64-bit Arm processor but also an AI processor that's integrated into the same package, but Huawei and OrangePi aren't releasing the specifics of the processor. In fact, the name of the chip has been hidden in the official renders, a practice that we've seen from Huawei in the past as it seeks to avoid prying Western eyes. However, we dug into the documentation to confirm that the chip is based on a custom Huawei Kunpeng CPU design. It features new tech that we haven't seen from Kunpeng processors before, showing that Huawei's Kunpeng line of chips is advancing into the AI realm.



The single-board computer includes tools and capabilities suitable for consumers, developers, and students. It comes with the openEuler OS preinstalled, along with the openGauss database and a suite of internet, productivity, and software development packages.

The OrangePi Kunpeng Pro development board (Image credit: OrangePi)

The Kunpeng Pro development board uses a custom Huawei Kunpeng CPU that's paired with an AI FPGA processor. Huawei has been under severe sanctions from the U.S. government, limiting its access to certain chips and chip-making technologies. Therefore, OrangePi and Huawei aren't revealing the specific model number of the Kunpeng CPU, but we do know that it is a quad-core ARM model.

Both the CPU and FPGA are placed in the same chip package, but it isn't clear if the CPU and FPGA are separate chiplets under the same heatspreader or if they are integrated onto the same die. Regardless of whether the FPGA and CPU reside on chiplets or the same die, this represents a new capability for Huawei's custom Kunpeng chip designs.



The AI processor provides 8 TOPS of AI computing power. For the sake of comparison, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Apple M4 neural engines are rated for 45 TOPS and 38 TOPS, respectively. OrangePi and Huawei have equipped the Kunpeng Pro development board with two HDMI ports supporting 4K displays, a Type-C power interface, Wi-Fi 5, and Gigabit Ethernet.

The full specifications are:

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU 4-core 64-bit Kunpeng Pro processor + AI processor GPU Integrated graphics processor AI computing power 8 TOPS computing power Memory LPDDR4X: 8GB/16GB (optional), rate: 3200Mbps Storage SPI FLASH: 32MB Row 5 - Cell 0 SATA/NVME SSD (M.2 interface 2280) Row 6 - Cell 0 eMMC slot: 32GB/64GB/128GB/256GB (optional), eMMC5.1 HS400 Row 7 - Cell 0 TF slot Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Wi-Fi 5 dual-band 2.4G and 5G Row 9 - Cell 0 BT4.2/BLE Ethernet 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet Display 2xHDMI2.0 Type-A TX 4K@60FPS Row 12 - Cell 0 • 1x2 lane MIPI DSI via FPC connector Camera 2x2-lane MIPI CSI camera interface, compatible with Raspberry Pi camera USB USB 3.0 HOST x2 Row 15 - Cell 0 USB Type-C 3.0 HOST x1 Row 16 - Cell 0 Micro USB x1 Serial port printing function Audio 3.5mm headphone jack audio input/output Buttons 1x shutdown button, 1xRESET button, 2x startup mode toggle button, 1x burning button 40-pin GPIO header 40PIN function expansion interface, supports the following interface types: GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, I2S, PWM Fan Fan interface x1 Reserved port 2PIN battery interface Power supply Type-C PD 20V IN, standard 65W Supported operating systems openEuler

OrangePi Kunpeng Pro is available only through Chinese retailers at this time. Pricing starts at 1,076 yuan (approximately $148.92 USD.) IT Home lists four available packages of the OrangePi Kunpeng Pro.

Swipe to scroll horizontally OPi Kunpeng Pro 8GB motherboard, cooling fan, 64GB eMMC module, plastic case, power supply 1076 yuan OPi Kunpeng Pro 16GB motherboard, cooling fan, 64GB eMMC module, plastic case, power supply 1326 yuan OPi Kunpeng Pro 8GB motherboard, cooling fan, 64GB eMMC module, metal case, power supply 1205 yuan OPi Kunpeng Pro 16GB motherboard, cooling fan, 64GB eMMC module, metal case, power supply 1455 yuan