In-Win’s Latest Cases Are (Literally) Sporting Wood
In-Win launched a trio of cases at Computex guaranteed to give you wood. Erm, we mean, In-Win’s newest cases are made partly out of wood. So if you buy them… you know what? Never mind.
In a day and age when tempered glass, RGB lighting, and futuristic designs are all the rage, it is refreshing to see a company take a more contemporary approach.
With that said, underneath all the wood, aluminum, and tempered glass you will find three cutting-edge cases with support for modern motherboards and processors, large graphics cards, tall heatsinks, removable dust filters, quick release panels, and modern connectivity such as USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C, USB 3.0, and HD audio. These chassis all support traditional water cooling kits and all-in-one coolers.
While opinions about the “look” of a case are subjective and vary from person to person, we think it is safe to say that the laminated wood finish, combined with the tempered glass panels and subtle lighting effects, gives all three of these chassis a very classic yet stylish look.
Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson
Gaming Cube A1
305
806
Case Size
Mini-ITX
Mid-Tower
Mid-Tower
Material
SECC, Glass. Aluminum
SECC, Glass. Aluminum
SECC, Glass. Aluminum
Drive Bays
2 x 2.5”
2 x 3.5”
2 x 2.5”
2 x 3.5”
2 x 2.5”
Form Factor
Mini-ITX
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
ATX
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
ATX
PSU
SFX PSU
135mm deep
125mm wide
ATX 12V / EPS 12V
Max 200mm
ATX 12V / EPS 12V
Max 220mm
I/O Expansion
PCI-e Slot x2
PCI-e Slot x7
PCI-e Slot x8
I/O Port
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.0
HD Audio
3 x USB 3.0
2 x USB 2.0
HD Audio
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.0
HD Audio
Dimensions (W x H x D)
200 x 268 x 340mm
500 x 248 x 485mm
215 x 468 x 490mm
Fan Support
Side 1x 120mm
Rear 1x 120mm
Bottom 1x 120mm
Top 3x 120mm
Rear 1x 120mm
Bottom 3x 120mm
Top 2x 120mm
Rear 2x 120mm
Bottom 2x 120mm
Radiator Support
1x 120mm
Top 360mm
Rear 120mm
Top 240mm
Rear 120mm
Heatsink Support
160mm
160mm
170mm
