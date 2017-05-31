In-Win’s Latest Cases Are (Literally) Sporting Wood

In-Win launched a trio of cases at Computex guaranteed to give you wood. Erm, we mean, In-Win’s newest cases are made partly out of wood. So if you buy them… you know what? Never mind.

With that said, underneath all the wood, aluminum, and tempered glass you will find three cutting-edge cases with support for modern motherboards and processors, large graphics cards, tall heatsinks, removable dust filters, quick release panels, and modern connectivity such as USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C, USB 3.0, and HD audio. These chassis all support traditional water cooling kits and all-in-one coolers.

While opinions about the “look” of a case are subjective and vary from person to person, we think it is safe to say that the laminated wood finish, combined with the tempered glass panels and subtle lighting effects, gives all three of these chassis a very classic yet stylish look.

Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson