In-Win’s Latest Cases Are (Literally) Sporting Wood

by
2 Comments

In-Win launched a trio of cases at Computex guaranteed to give you wood. Erm, we mean, In-Win’s newest cases are made partly out of wood. So if you buy them… you know what? Never mind.

In a day and age when tempered glass, RGB lighting, and futuristic designs are all the rage, it is refreshing to see a company take a more contemporary approach.


With that said, underneath all the wood, aluminum, and tempered glass you will find three cutting-edge cases with support for modern motherboards and processors, large graphics cards, tall heatsinks, removable dust filters, quick release panels, and modern connectivity such as USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C, USB 3.0, and HD audio. These chassis all support traditional water cooling kits and all-in-one coolers.

While opinions about the “look” of a case are subjective and vary from person to person, we think it is safe to say that the laminated wood finish, combined with the tempered glass panels and subtle lighting effects, gives all three of these chassis a very classic yet stylish look.

Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson    


Gaming Cube A1

305

806

Case Size

Mini-ITX

Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower

Material

SECC, Glass. Aluminum

SECC, Glass. Aluminum

SECC, Glass. Aluminum

Drive Bays

2 x 2.5”

2 x 3.5”

2 x 2.5”

2 x 3.5”

2 x 2.5”

Form Factor

Mini-ITX

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

PSU

SFX PSU

135mm deep

125mm wide

ATX 12V / EPS 12V

Max 200mm

ATX 12V / EPS 12V

Max 220mm

I/O Expansion

PCI-e Slot x2

PCI-e Slot x7

PCI-e Slot x8

I/O Port

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.0

HD Audio

3 x USB 3.0

2 x USB 2.0

HD Audio

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.0

HD Audio

Dimensions (W x H x D)

200 x 268 x 340mm

500 x 248 x 485mm

215 x 468 x 490mm

Fan Support

Side 1x 120mm

Rear 1x 120mm

Bottom 1x 120mm

Top 3x 120mm

Rear 1x 120mm

Bottom 3x 120mm

Top 2x 120mm

Rear 2x 120mm

Bottom 2x 120mm

Radiator Support

1x 120mm

Top 360mm

Rear 120mm

Top 240mm

Rear 120mm

Heatsink Support

160mm

160mm

170mm

2 comments
    Your comment
  • velocityg4
    They are so ugly. They remind me of all those wood cabinet stereo receivers and TVs of the 70s and 80s. Maybe next they'll try to bring back the beige box.
    0
  • dstarr3
    First of all, an article like this REALLY benefits from some photos.

    Second, "Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson." Boy, that chap must be on hard times lately after leaving the talk show if this is what he's doing. lol
    0
