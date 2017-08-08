Login | Sign Up
Innodisk Booth Fire Threatens Flash Memory Summit

by
2 Comments

We expected some hot hardware at the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) in Santa Clara, CA, but not like this: A booth actually caught fire this morning. [rimshot]

We heard alarm bells in our room early in the morning; the alarms continued for at least three hours (thereby making sleep rather uncomfortable). Just an hour or so ago, we learned that the Innodisk booth was on fire on the showroom floor in the adjacent building--the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The booth is right next to Seagate, and many speculated early on that Seagate was to blame for the blaze. That's not the case, though, and the new Seagate SSDs are fine. The Innodisk gear, as you can see from the picture we grabbed, is not okay.

Fortunately, no people were injured as a result of the blaze. We don't yet know what started the fire, but an investigation is underway.

As a result of the conflagration, the show floor is temporarily closed. It's officially scheduled to reopen at 4pm PT, but we're expecting an announcement shortly, as well.

About the author
Chris Ramseyer

Chris Ramseyer is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews consumer storage.

Read more
  • dudmont
    Wonder if the fire smells like that fried I/O card I caused when I was boy? :/
  • rantoc
    Bet they were using an 7900x there ;)
