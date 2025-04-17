Old hard drive modded into a variable speed disc sander, spinning rust sands things nicely

An enterprising individual has shared a quick step-by-step guide showing how to convert an old Hard Disk Drive (HDD) into a small but useful variable speed disc sander. The project also requires just a modicum of time, a few simple tools, and a handful of extra components.

If you have been a computing enthusiast for more than a few years, you might have a few unwanted or dead HDDs in your possession. You might also reckon that a disc sander is a useful tool to have, but do not feel that shelling out over $100 on a dedicated device, like this one on Amazon, is worth it. If these two planets align for you, then YouTuber ProShorts101's idea might be the perfect project.

Amazing Idea From Old Hard disk #electronics #invention #diy - YouTube Watch On

The project starts with a WD Caviar Blue WD1600AAJS. This 2009 vintage HDD offered a meager 160GB of noisy spinning rust storage. We aren't sure if this particular WD1600AAJS was still functional as data storage, but would hope not, as that would upset the gods of retro. While the 7,200 rpm motor in this 3.5-inch device might be one of the better choices available for the intended task, here it is souped-up with a 30 Amp Electronic Speed Controller (ESC), among other components.

On the topic of components, according to ProShorts101, the following list of bits and pieces is required to transmogrify your HDD into a disc sander: an old HDD, a 30A Drone ESC, a servo tester, a 12V socket, and some sand paper.

(Image credit: ProShorts101)

HDD disc sander maker method

Start by disassembling the HDD, which means taking off the metal lid, removing the platter read heads and supporting assembly, and the drive controller PCB from the other side. Next, solder the ESC to the drive power pads, as shown in the video. You will then thread the ESC's cables to the front of the disc sander project. Wire up the 12V power socket and variable speed-enabling potentiometer circuit as shown.

For a clean build, ProShorts101 drilled cable routing holes, and cut and repurposed the metal lid so that only the spinning disc was exposed. This reworked lid helped secure the power socket and variable speed knob. Last but not least, it was time to cut out and mount the chosen abrasive to the spinning disc surface. ProShorts101 used lots of glue and a rough looking piece of what looked like aluminum oxide paper.

Some video viewers suggested a project-improving tweak where a Velcro surface could be added to the HDD disc, meaning a user could renew or switch sandpaper grades and types more easily.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, this upcycled HDD disc sanding tool will probably not be a serious rival to even the most budget-conscious devices available at retail. Nevertheless, it might be adequate for smaller scale tasks like sharpening nail scissors or reshaping small wooden spatulas.