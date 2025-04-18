World's fastest Flash memory developed: writes in just 400 picoseconds
This could potentially change how we look at Flash storage.
Setting a new benchmark for Flash memory performance, a team of researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai has developed a super-fast, picosecond-level non-volatile memory device. But what exactly is picosecond-level memory? It refers to memory that can read and write data within one-thousandth of a nanosecond or one-trillionth of a second.
The newly developed chip, named “PoX” (Phase-change Oxide), is capable of switching at 400-picoseconds, substantially surpassing the previous world record of 2 million operations per second.
Traditional SRAM (Static Random Access Memory) and DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) can write data in times ranging from 1 to 10 nanoseconds. However, they are volatile, meaning that all stored data is lost as soon as the power is turned off.
On the other hand, flash memory like what's used in SSDs and USB drives is non-volatile, so it retains data even without power. The downside is that it’s much slower, usually taking microseconds to milliseconds. This speed limitation makes flash memory unsuitable for modern AI (Artificial Intelligence) systems, which often need to move and update large amounts of data almost instantly during real-time processing.
Since PoX is a non-volatile type of memory, it can retain data without requiring power when idle. Its combination of extremely low energy consumption and ultra-fast picosecond-level write speeds could help eliminate the long-standing memory bottleneck in AI hardware, where the bulk of energy use is now spent moving data rather than processing it.
Professor Zhou Peng and his team at Fudan University completely reconfigured the structure of Flash memory where instead of traditional silicon, they used two-dimensional Dirac graphene, known for its ability to let charges move rapidly and freely.
They further refined the design by adjusting the Gaussian length of the memory channel, which allowed them to create a phenomenon known as 2D super-injection. This results in an exceptionally fast and nearly-unlimited flow of charge into the memory’s storage layer, effectively sidestepping the speed limitations that conventional memory faces.
"By using AI algorithms to optimize process testing conditions, we have significantly advanced this innovation and paved the way for its future applications," Zhou said in an interview with Xinhua.
To accelerate the real-world deployment of this technology, the research team is reportedly working closely with manufacturing partners throughout the R&D process. A tape-out verification has already been completed, yielding promising early results.
Liu Chunsen, a researcher at the State Key Laboratory of Integrated Chips and Systems at Fudan University said, "We have now been able to make a small-scale, fully functional chip. The next step involves integrating it into existing smartphones and computers. This way, when deploying local models on our phones and computers, we will no longer encounter the bottleneck issues such as lagging and heating caused by existing storage technology."
Also, why did you switch units? 2 MHz corresponds to a period of 0.5 microseconds or 500 nanoseconds. Written this way, it shows that it's a roughly 3 orders-of-magnitude improvement.
Hmm... from what I've read, I think CPU registers are SRAM. That means it's not the SRAM, itself, that takes on the order of a nanosecond, but rather the switching & muxing to read and write it from an on-die array. I somehow doubt this new PoX memory is solving that problem.
Milliseconds is like... hard drives. IIRC, a fast SSD has a read latency of about 40 microseconds. The underlying NAND will be faster than that, but still in the realm of tens of microseconds.
SanDisk would like a word with you:
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/dram/sandisks-new-hbf-memory-enables-up-to-4tb-of-vram-on-gpus-matches-hbm-bandwidth-at-higher-capacity
I think the real win here is to get SRAM-level speeds with (hopefully) DRAM-level density and NAND-level power consumption. Equipping a machine with lots of RAM burns a lot of power. So, just reducing that power has immediate benefits.
As mentioned in the article, it also means that low-power devices like phones could stream in model weights directly from storage, without the model having to be resident in memory. This could save power and (if the density of their storage is similar to NAND), facilitate utilizing larger models than would otherwise be feasible.