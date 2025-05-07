3D X-DRAM aims for 10x capacity of today's memory — NEO Semiconductor's memory has up to 512 Gb per module

NEO Semiconductor is once again announcing a new technology that hopes to revolutionize the state of DRAM memory. Today, the company unveiled two new 3D X-DRAM cell designs, 1T1C and 3T0C. The one-transistor-one-capacitor and three-transistor-zero-capacitor designs are expected to see proof-of-concept test chips produced in 2026, and will offer 10x the capacity of normal DRAM modules.



Based on NEO’s existing 3D X-DRAM technology , the new cells are advertised as being able to hold 512 Gb (64 GB) on a single module; at least 10x more than any modules currently commercially available. NEO’s test simulations measure a 10-nanosecond read/write speed and over 9 minutes of retention time, both of which are also on the leading edge of current DRAM abilities.



Thanks to a design based on indium gallium zinc oxide (IGZO) — a crystal material better known for its use in display technology — the 1T1C and 3T0C cells can be constructed like 3D NAND: in a stacked design allowing for improved capacity and throughput while remaining power efficient. The cells were designed as a modified 3D NAND process, with NEO hoping that existing 3D NAND manufacturing facilities can be quickly and easily upgraded to fabricate the new designs.



"With the introduction of the 1T1C and 3T0C 3D X-DRAM, we are redefining what's possible in memory technology," said Andy Hsu, NEO’s CEO. "This innovation pushes past the scaling limitations of today's DRAM and positions NEO as a frontrunner in next-generation memory."



While a CEO’s comments will always be bullish on their company’s futures, Hsu may be correct about this one: The 1T1C design stands a much greater chance of becoming a true DRAM killer than NEO’s previous innovations, such as the more decidedly niche technologies like 3D X-AI tech, which — per NEO — only has a home in custom-built AI/HPC machines.



NEO Semiconductor is expected to share more about 1T1C, 3T0C, and the rest of its 3D X-DRAM and 3D NAND families at IEEE IMW this month. With companies and technologies like DRAM+ based on FeRAM also fighting to become the next step in DRAM technology, and established vendors like SK hynix content to develop ever-bigger standard DRAM , 3D X-DRAM has a hefty uphill battle to fight — though the promise of 512 Gb modules is attention-grabbing.



