3D X-DRAM aims for 10x capacity of today's memory — NEO Semiconductor's memory has up to 512 Gb per module

News
By published

A modified 3D-NAND process seeking to replace traditional DRAM.

3d x-dram
(Image credit: Neo Semiconductor)

NEO Semiconductor is once again announcing a new technology that hopes to revolutionize the state of DRAM memory. Today, the company unveiled two new 3D X-DRAM cell designs, 1T1C and 3T0C. The one-transistor-one-capacitor and three-transistor-zero-capacitor designs are expected to see proof-of-concept test chips produced in 2026, and will offer 10x the capacity of normal DRAM modules.

Based on NEO’s existing 3D X-DRAM technology, the new cells are advertised as being able to hold 512 Gb (64 GB) on a single module; at least 10x more than any modules currently commercially available. NEO’s test simulations measure a 10-nanosecond read/write speed and over 9 minutes of retention time, both of which are also on the leading edge of current DRAM abilities.

Thanks to a design based on indium gallium zinc oxide (IGZO) — a crystal material better known for its use in display technology — the 1T1C and 3T0C cells can be constructed like 3D NAND: in a stacked design allowing for improved capacity and throughput while remaining power efficient. The cells were designed as a modified 3D NAND process, with NEO hoping that existing 3D NAND manufacturing facilities can be quickly and easily upgraded to fabricate the new designs.

"With the introduction of the 1T1C and 3T0C 3D X-DRAM, we are redefining what's possible in memory technology," said Andy Hsu, NEO’s CEO. "This innovation pushes past the scaling limitations of today's DRAM and positions NEO as a frontrunner in next-generation memory."

While a CEO’s comments will always be bullish on their company’s futures, Hsu may be correct about this one: The 1T1C design stands a much greater chance of becoming a true DRAM killer than NEO’s previous innovations, such as the more decidedly niche technologies like 3D X-AI tech, which — per NEO — only has a home in custom-built AI/HPC machines.

NEO Semiconductor is expected to share more about 1T1C, 3T0C, and the rest of its 3D X-DRAM and 3D NAND families at IEEE IMW this month. With companies and technologies like DRAM+ based on FeRAM also fighting to become the next step in DRAM technology, and established vendors like SK hynix content to develop ever-bigger standard DRAM, 3D X-DRAM has a hefty uphill battle to fight — though the promise of 512 Gb modules is attention-grabbing.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

See more RAM News
Dallin Grimm
Dallin Grimm
Contributing Writer

Dallin Grimm is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has been building and breaking computers since 2017, serving as the resident youngster at Tom's. From APUs to RGB, Dallin has a handle on all the latest tech news. 

More about dram

Samsung discontinuing DDR4 production in late 2025 — company to focus on DDR5, LPDDR5, and HBMs

Pick up 32GB of Patriot Viper Venom RAM for just $79 — these sticks hit the 6000MHz sweet spot for AM5 Ryzen gaming

Windows 10 support is ending — but End of 10 wants you to switch to Linux
See more latest
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ekio
    That would be nice, because the ram price/GB didn't improve much over the past 10 years.

    For example: the MacBook Pros are still sold with the exact same default amount of Ram as more than 10 years ago... If I was told that ten years ago, I would have thought it's a joke.
    Reply
  • helper800
    ekio said:
    That would be nice, because the ram price/GB didn't improve much over the past 10 years.
    RAM is considerably cheaper now than it was 10 years ago... If I recall properly, 10 years ago, a cheap DDR3 16gb kit (2x8gb) was 30-40 dollars around its cheapest. You can get 32gb (2x16) of DDR4 for 40-50 dollars now, or 60 dollars for 32GB (2x16) of DDR5.
    ekio said:
    For example: the MacBook Pros are still sold with the exact same default amount of Ram as more than 10 years ago... If I was told that ten years ago, I would have thought it's a joke.
    Tha is Apple fattening their margins, not RAM not getting cheaper...
    Reply
  • usertests
    helper800 said:
    M is considerably cheaper now than it was 10 years ago... If I recall properly, 10 years ago, a cheap DDR3 16gb kit (2x8gb) was 30-40 dollars around its cheapest. You can get 32gb (2x16) of DDR4 for 40-50 dollars now, or 60 dollars for 32GB (2x16) of DDR5.
    This is of course, not much improvement in 10 years. Significant stagnation set in after around 2012, with prices swinging up before dropping down to new lows.

    Today's $/GB is about 1/3rd of what it was in 2012, and 1/2th of 2016. And we are forecasted to be in the low point before another upswing.

    the new cells are advertised as being able to hold 512 Gb (64 GB) on a single module; at least 10x more than any modules currently commercially available.
    Is the 512 Gb "module" intended to be compared to the 32 Gb dies being used in products today? That would mean a 16x improvement. The newly launched 64 GB DDR5 modules are double-sided using 16 of the 32 Gb dies. If the sizes are the same, you could have a 1 TB DDR5 module using this technology, with no die stacking.

    It's vaporware until proven otherwise, but if they can beat Samsung's timeline for 3D DRAM by 5+ years, that could be great for everybody.
    Reply
Most Popular
Windows 10 on a laptop screen.
Windows 10 support is ending — but End of 10 wants you to switch to Linux
Geekerwan holding a Switch 2 engineering board
Nintendo Switch 2's SoC die shot reveals 8x A78C cores, 1,536 Ampere shaders, and Samsung's 8N process
Paperclip on note paper against desktop background
Clippy resurrected as AI assistant — project turns infamous Microsoft mascot into LLM interface
Intel Raptor Lake
Raptor Lake instability saga continues as Intel releases 0x12F update to fix Vmin instability
HP
Tariffs could increase tech prices by up to 70% and reduce GDP by $69 billion according to CTA report
AMD RDNA 4 HERO
Reviews show AMD's RX 9070 GRE trails the RTX 5070 in raster — ray tracing is on par, and it's $50 cheaper
ROG Ally
Asus ROG Ally 2 leaks with AMD Z2 Extreme CPU and 64GB RAM — black variant features a dedicated Xbox button
Ampere
Ampere sneaks out a 192-core CPU with 12-channel DDR5 memory
AMD
AMD posts highest Q1 result ever — Strong CPU sales, but GPUs and gaming trail behind
MS WinDBG
AI taught to analyze Windows crash dumps, released to open source — 'like going from hunting with a stone spear to using a guided missile'