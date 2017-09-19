Square Enix Mechs Up With 'Left Alive' For PC, PS4

The Tokyo Game Show doesn’t technically open to the public until later this week, but companies are already making announcements about some of their upcoming projects. One of those companies is Square Enix, which unveiled a teaser for Left Alive, a brand new title with some well-known figures at the center of its development.

Left Alive - Announcement Teaser

Square Enix describes Left Alive as a “survival action shooter.” The teaser trailer showed off a hallway in a residential apartment complex. As the camera goes further down the hall, gunfire begins to get louder. Bullets pierce the walls, an explosion tears a door off its hinges, and something that sounds like a missile pierces through the building, which leaves a pile of destroyed concrete and wood in its wake. The camera then pans outside to show the rest of the city, which is in ruins. A few helicopters fly away, and each one carries a large mechanical robot, a.k.a. mech, possibly to another battle.





For now that’s all we have to go on in terms of the game’s premise, but three of its developers make it worthy of attention. They are Toshifumi Nabeshima, who served as director for the Armored Core series; Takayuki Yanase, who worked on mech design for Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, and Xenoblade Chronicles X; and Yoji Shinkawa, the main character designer for the Metal Gear franchise. All three individuals are well-known talents in the Japanese video game industry, and their collaboration on Left Alive could make for an exciting title.

Even though the release date isn’t until 2018, we don’t have to wait too long to get more information about the game. Square Enix plans to reveal more details about Left Alive later this week. It will be available on PC (via Steam) and the PlayStation 4.