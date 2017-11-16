MSI Debuts Overclockable 'Infinite X' Desktop

MSI debuted a new version of its Infinite series desktop PC featuring the latest Intel flagship 8th generation (Coffee Lake) processor.

MSI’s Infinite X is a carbon copy of the original Infinite A in appearance, with an optional tempered glass side panel and an RGB front panel. A dual chamber chassis and Silent Storm Cooling 3 also make their return. However, unlike the Infinite A, the Infinite X sports a Z-series chipset motherboard, and the CPU can be overclocked. Previously, the Infinite A featured only locked (non -K) processors without overclocking capabilities, and the new Infinite X gives consumers looking for every drop of performance something to get excited about.

The Infinite X features an Intel Core i7-8700K processor on a Z370 motherboard and can be equipped with up to 64GB (4 x 16GB) DDR4-2400 memory and an MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card. For storage, the chassis supports up to two 3.5” HDDs and two 2.5” SSD/HDDs. The motherboard also sports two M.2 slots supporting PCIe 3.0 x4 and SATA SSDs, in addition to Intel Optane memory. A 550W 80 Plus Bronze certified power supply falls 50W shy of Nvidia’s recommended PSU for its GTX 1080 Ti, but this isn't an uncommon practice with OEMs (putting in slightly less powerful PSUs than what is recommended) and it shouldn't cause any major performance issues. Also, equipping the Infinite X with anything lower than a GTX 1080 Ti (such as a GTX 1080) won't have any issues with the 550W of juice available.

The new MSI Infinite X desktop PC is available now from various online retailers, starting at $1,699.99.