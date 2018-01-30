MSI Announces Vigor GK40 Keyboard, Clutch GM10 Mouse Combo

MSI’s newest additions to its gaming peripherals lineup are the Vigor GK40 keyboard and Clutch GM10 mouse, which together offer a one-box solution to a basic, RGB-equipped gaming setup.

Meet The Vigor GK40 Keyboard

Starting with the GK40, this standard-size keyboard uses membrane switches, which MSI says have a “mechanical-like” feel and replaceable keycaps. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of something like this--Razer’s “mecha-membrane” and Coolermaster’s “mem-chanical” switches are both advertised similarly. However, when we tested them, we noted a marked difference between the two, suggesting that not all mechanical-feel membrane switches are equal.

Just like Razer’s Ornata Chroma, the GK40 combines its special membrane keys with backplane RGB lighting. This might not provide the even key illumination of the per-key lighting in some true mechanical keyboards, but it does allow for key borders to be lit.

Other features of the GK40 include an integrated wrist rest, media keys on the function row, pre-programmed lighting effects on the number row, and backlight controls on the arrow keys. The keyboard is also water-resistant, but it’s only spill-proof and can’t be submerged. Unless you’re typing with more than your hands, the 20-key anti-ghost should be adequate. The amount of built-in functions leads us to believe that the keyboard can be used driverlessly, but MSI says it can be programmed through the Mystic Light driver software. 

Model Type

Vigor GK40

Switch Type

“Mechanical-feel” membrane

Actuation Force

Unknown

Polling Rate

Unknown

Lighting

6-zone RGB

Additional Ports

N/A

Cable Type

USB

Key Caps

Unknown

Key Rollover

20-key

Software

MSI Mystic Light

Weight

1.056kg

Dimensions

472 x 207 x 39mm

System Requirements

Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

Accessories

None

Misc

x

And The Clutch GM10 Mouse

The Clutch GM10 is the less interesting of the two. This right-handed, four-button, ergonomic mouse doesn’t have any RGB lighting. It uses a Pixart optical sensor that only goes to 2,400 DPI, which is toggled via the button above the mouse wheel.

The Vigor GK40 keyboard and Clutch M10 mouse are available together, as a combo, or individually. We don’t currently have any other pricing or availability information.

Product

Clutch M10

Sensor

PixArt ADSN-5712

Resolution

Up to 2400 DPI

Speed

Unknown

Acceleration

Unknown

Ambidextrous

No, right-handed

Switches

Unknown, rated for 10 million clicks

Polling Rate

unknown

Lighting

Wheel and logo, static colors

Buttons

4

Software

none

Cable

USB, 1.8m

Dimensions (H x W x D)

43 x 64 x 125mm

Weight

104g

