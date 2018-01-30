MSI Announces Vigor GK40 Keyboard, Clutch GM10 Mouse Combo

msi vigor gk40 (3)

msi vigor gk40 (2)

msi vigor gk40 (1)

msi clutch gm10 msi vigor gk40 (3)

msi vigor gk40 (2)

msi vigor gk40 (1)

msi clutch gm10

MSI’s newest additions to its gaming peripherals lineup are the Vigor GK40 keyboard and Clutch GM10 mouse, which together offer a one-box solution to a basic, RGB-equipped gaming setup.

Meet The Vigor GK40 Keyboard

Starting with the GK40, this standard-size keyboard uses membrane switches, which MSI says have a “mechanical-like” feel and replaceable keycaps. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of something like this--Razer’s “mecha-membrane” and Coolermaster’s “mem-chanical” switches are both advertised similarly. However, when we tested them, we noted a marked difference between the two, suggesting that not all mechanical-feel membrane switches are equal.

Just like Razer’s Ornata Chroma, the GK40 combines its special membrane keys with backplane RGB lighting. This might not provide the even key illumination of the per-key lighting in some true mechanical keyboards, but it does allow for key borders to be lit.

Other features of the GK40 include an integrated wrist rest, media keys on the function row, pre-programmed lighting effects on the number row, and backlight controls on the arrow keys. The keyboard is also water-resistant, but it’s only spill-proof and can’t be submerged. Unless you’re typing with more than your hands, the 20-key anti-ghost should be adequate. The amount of built-in functions leads us to believe that the keyboard can be used driverlessly, but MSI says it can be programmed through the Mystic Light driver software.

Model Type Vigor GK40 Switch Type “Mechanical-feel” membrane Actuation Force Unknown Polling Rate Unknown Lighting 6-zone RGB Additional Ports N/A Cable Type USB Key Caps Unknown Key Rollover 20-key Software MSI Mystic Light Weight 1.056kg Dimensions 472 x 207 x 39mm System Requirements Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 Accessories None Misc x



And The Clutch GM10 Mouse

The Clutch GM10 is the less interesting of the two. This right-handed, four-button, ergonomic mouse doesn’t have any RGB lighting. It uses a Pixart optical sensor that only goes to 2,400 DPI, which is toggled via the button above the mouse wheel.



The Vigor GK40 keyboard and Clutch M10 mouse are available together, as a combo, or individually. We don’t currently have any other pricing or availability information.