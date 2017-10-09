Nvidia Releases Game Ready Driver For 'Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War'

With Middle-earth: Shadow of War set to launch tomorrow, Nvidia released a new driver to ensure that your GPU is ready for your return to Mordor. Version 387.92 also includes support for some upcoming titles and additional support for other existing games.

In addition to providing “the optimal gaming experience” for Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the Game Ready driver also implements Nvidia’s Ansel technology, which allows you to create eye-catching screenshots throughout your journey in Mordor. Those with a multi-Nvidia GPU setup will also benefit from the software, as an SLI profile will be available for the game.







Speaking of SLI, the Fast Sync feature is now available on multi-GPU setups with this new driver. However, there are some limitations. If you have Maxwell-based GPUs, the feature works on any resolution less than 4K. Those who have Pascal-based cards or later can use Fast Sync on any resolution. The driver also adds new or existing multi-GPU profiles for the following titles.

New or Updated SLI Profiles Earthfall

Lawbreakers

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Nex Machina

ReCore

RiME

Snake Pass

Tekken 7

The Evil Within 2

We Happy Few

4A Games and Tango Gameworks have games coming out later this week — the Oculus Rift-exclusive Arkitka.1 and The Evil Within 2, respectively — and the driver also provides support for both titles at launch.

There are also some fixed issues that comes with the new software. For instance, those with Intel’s X299 chipset will no longer see low GPU usage, which created an overall poor performance for the system. If you own an HTC Vive, you’ll also notice that the VR view won’t “jump” randomly anymore thanks to the driver. Even with fixes, however, there are still some lingering issues for Windows 10 and 7 users.



For the full details on the new driver, be sure to read Nvidia’s release notes. You can download the driver through the company’s website or through the GeForce Experience app.