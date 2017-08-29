Login | Sign Up
Shuttle Launches Tiny Gaming Nano X1 PCs

Those of you in the market for small but powerful gaming PC will be interested in Shuttle’s Gaming Nano X1 line of mini PCs.

Although these fanless mini PCs measure just 3.4 x 5.6 x 5.6 inches (HxWxL), they're packed with some pretty impressive hardware. The Shuttle X1 i5 and X1 i5 Pro are equipped with Intel’s four-core/thread i5-7300HQ mobile processor clocked at 2.5GHz (3.5GHz turbo). The high-end X1 i7 system sports an Intel i7-7700HQ quad-core, eight-thread CPU with a 2.8GHz base clock and up to 3.8GHz max turbo frequency. Graphics are handled by Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 3GB.

Shuttle’s Gaming Nano X1 series PCs feature DDR4-2400 dual channel memory and can be expanded to 32GB (16GB x 2). Storage options include M.2 solid state drive in 128-256GB capacities and 2.5” 1TB HDDs. All three models are Intel Optane-ready.

The tiny black and red chassis features steel and plastic construction. There are two USB 3.0 ports on the front as well as an SD card reader slot. Around back, you'll find a single USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port, two more two USB 3.0 ports, one RJ45 connector, and a headphone jack. Display connectivity consists of one DisplayPort and three HDMI ports.  According to the company, the Gaming Nano X1 series mini PCs feature a passive cooling system capable of keeping temperatures in check during extended gaming sessions.

All this power in the palm of your hand doesn’t come cheap. The Shuttle X1 i5 and X1 i5 Pro are priced at $1,465 and $1,500, respectively. Those of you whoopt for the Shuttle X1 i7 will need to shell out $1,710.  These mini PCs are available now on the company website.


Shuttle X1 i5Shuttle X1 i5 ProShuttle X1 i7
CPUIntel i5-7300HQIntel i7-7700HQ
Memory8GB DDR4 (4GB x 2)16GB DDR4 (8GB x 2)
Graphics CardNvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
Storage128GB M.2 SSD
1TB 2.5” Hard Drive		256GB M.2 SSD256GB M.2 SSD
I/OFront:
2x USB 3.1 Gen1
SD Card Slot
Rear:
1 x DisplayPort
3 x HDMI
2 x USB3.1 Gen1
1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
4x USB 2.0  
1 x RJ45
1x Headphone Jack
ConnectivityIntel WiFi B/G/N/AC + Bluetooth
OSWindows 10 Home
Warranty3 years
Price$1,465$1,500$1,710
    Aside from the out of the box connectivity, I don't see the point in this over a comparably equipped gaming laptop. Then you can take it with you and it has a screen, and they seem to be much cheaper.
    Overpriced junk. You can build a more powerful system for less if you dont need it to be fanless. I cringe when I see a "gaming" PC with anything less than a GTX1080, too. A 1060 is downright laughable!
    Overpriced junk. You can build a more powerful system for less if you dont need it to be fanless. I cringe when I see a "gaming" PC with anything less than a GTX1080, too. A 1060 is downright laughable!

    I cringed when I saw your comment saying you needed a 1080 in your PC to be considered a gaming PC. A 1060 level card is enough for many people who are fine with 1080p gaming, which is probably the majority of PC gamers out there. Though I do agree with you with this being overpriced.
