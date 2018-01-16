'Sprint Vector' Closed Beta Begins Jan 19

Survios is in the final stages of development of its upcoming VR racing game, Sprint Vector. The company announced that it would begin the first multiplayer beta tests in a few days.

Sprint Vector is an upcoming VR racing game that will challenge your physical abilities. Survios is all about active VR, and if our trial of the game at GDC 2017 is any indication, Sprint Vector will push the boundaries of active VR to levels that aren’t possible with Raw Data, the developer’s previous active VR title.

Sprint Vector is a virtual reality foot race, in which you must run, jump, and soar through the air as fast as you can to beat your competitors to the finish line. Survios created a custom locomotion solution for the game called the Fluid Locomotion system, which rewards athletic ability. To move around, swing your arms like you’re running. The faster your arms move, the faster your avatar moves. It works a lot like ArmSwinger locomotion, but the Fluid Locomotion system also allows you to propel yourself into the air by grabbing the virtual world and pushing yourself off into the air. Once you’re in the air, hold your hands out like superman to steer clear of obstacles.

The Sprint Vector beta test will give players a sizable preview of the final game. Survios said that the beta test would include the “full roster” of characters and all the in-game power ups. It features three multiplayer maps for you to master, and it also includes Challenge Mode, which offers two additional maps for solo play.

Survios said that the test servers would launch on January 19 and run through January 28. Through the duration of the beta, testers would have access to the single player mode, which features AI competitors to race. The developer said that multiplayer test servers would be operational on the weekends between 5pm and 8pm PT and that they would support up to eight players per race.

Survios is currently accepting applications for the closed beta. To be eligible, you must sign up for the Sprint Vector mailing list. Survios said that the Sprint Vector beta would be available on Steam VR and Oculus Home. The full release is slated for Q1 2018.