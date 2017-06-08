Login | Sign Up
To celebrate the launch of the brand new Viper V770 keyboard, we've teamed up with Patriot to give Tom's Hardware members a very special giveaway. 

Up for grabs are two Patriot peripheral prize bundles featuring the Viper series of RGB computer peripherals. Head to Tom’s Hardware Peripheral forum and enter the raffle widget for your chance to win the V770 Keyboard, V370 headset, and V570 mouse.

The Viper V770 is Patriot’s new top of the line gaming keyboard featuring Kalih Red RGB switches, a bank of macro keys, and eight programmable buttons above the F keys.

To learn more about the Patriot keyboard lineup, check out the Tom's Hardware preview article. The Tom’s Hardware Patriot Peripheral Giveaway begins today, June 8, and ends at 12pm ET (noon) on June 22. This sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older. Good luck, and may the best gamer win!

