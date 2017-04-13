VR First Initiative Taps Futuremark To Help Define VR Industry Standards

Futuremark revealed that it joined VR First, a global initiative that helps universities set up VR labs to facilitate education and research, to help define VR industry standards.

VR First launched in January 2016 with the goal of establishing VR laboratories in universities around the world. Over the last year and three months, VR First helped build 26 labs in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, and 14 more labs are in various stages of completion. More lab installations will surely follow.; the VR First initiative has received over 280 applications thus far.

VR First is also working with the IEEE and “industry stakeholders” to develop standards for the VR industry, and that’s where Futuremark’s expertise comes into play. Futuremark joined the initiative to help steer the direction of the industry's performance standards.

“I am delighted to welcome Futuremark to the VR First initiative,” said Ferhan Özkan, Co-Founder, VR First. “Futuremark's extensive benchmarking experience and independent voice will be invaluable in our mission to democratize VR innovation, set industry standards, and create a global VR knowledge base.”

IEEE is developing eight new standards for VR and AR that will become guidelines for companies and governments building VR facilities in the future. Futuremark will help VR First “define standards, shape the technology roadmap, facilitate the development of cross-platform content, and promote healthy growth of the industry.”

"In a short time, VR First has made impressive progress in bringing together industry partners, creators, and educators to deliver real results,” said Jani Joki, Director of Engineering at Futuremark. “The lack of consistent standards for VR has been widely discussed over the last 12 months. I look forward to working with VR First members to address this important issue."

The VR First initiative is growing, and the group is always looking for more partners. If you are interested in establishing a VR First lab in your region or you wish to become a VR First partner, you can fill out a contact form on the VR First website.