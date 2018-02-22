'Warcraft III' PTR Update Brings 24-Player Limit, World Editor Improvements
Last year, Blizzard added a Public Test Realm (PTR) for Warcraft III, and the studio is now using it to its full potential. In addition to more balance changes, the studio is testing some new features that could bring back veterans to the real-time strategy game that debuted in 2002.
When Warcraft III was released, monitors used the 4:3 screen ratio. One of the ways Blizzard is attempting to modernize the game is by testing widescreen support. Specifically, it will add black vertical bars in menus to prevent stretching as well as bookends for the game’s interface. You can see the change for yourself, but be warned that you might have some issues with changing the resolution when playing in fullscreen mode.
In the past, you could play custom games with a maximum of 12 people. Blizzard is testing the ability to double that amount so that matches can hold up to 24 players. This also means that those who want to create their own maps can create larger areas. The game’s World Editor has new limits to map size, objects, and resources so that you can build massive arenas. Warcraft III is bound to feel much bigger after these changes.
For now, this latest version of the PTR is available only for the English version of the game. Blizzard also mentioned that this might be the final iteration of Warcraft III to support the Windows XP OS. You can check out the full details of the update on the game’s forum page.
These changes come in tandem with Blizzard’s announcement of the first Warcraft III Invitational tournament. Fourteen players from around the world will gather at the studio’s headquarters in Irvine, California from February 27 - 28. All of the updates to the game might be a sign of Blizzard’s intention to reveal some information on a potential remaster or sequel, and we’re bound to find out more at the upcoming tournament.
|Name
|Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos
|Type
|Fantasy, Real-time strategy
|Developer
|Blizzard Entertainment
|Publisher
|Blizzard Entertainment
|Platforms
|Windows, MacOS
|Where To Buy
|Release Date
|July 3, 2002
When World of warcraft came out I gave up any hope of a Warcraft 4 ever coming out because I knew Blizzard had found it's cash cow and pretty much would not care about anything else for a very long time. As it turns out I was right sadly and their focus has been trying to keep raking in money from a very old game engine and game that really needs to either be upgraded complete over haul to the engine so it looks more modern but keep what makes it great to the fans in the game but just make it so it at least matches games like GW2 which by the way is also starting to show it's age now (yes I actually play this). I have noticed with the 2 expansion packs over the last 2 years they are trying to push the now what I call old engine beyond what it was designed for and it shows on the new world maps as they can get slow downs in certain areas which never happened when the game came out.