Popular Custom Keycap Sets

You're probably noticing a trend of keysets that evoke feelings of decades past. Well, here's another: The 1976 keyset is unique in the way it uses stripes of color to replicate one of those garish gradient effects that were common design elements back in the 1970s. Most of the keys are brown or blue, but there are vertical stripes of yellow, orange, and red, as well. The profile is SA, which certainly fits the overall aesthetic. Like most SA keycaps, these are doubleshot ABS produced by SP. One interesting quirk is that the 1976 set isn't sculpted. All the keycaps are the same shape—SA row 3, which is the home row. It's rare to see a set of 1976 up for sale or even trade online. People who bought this set tend to hold on to it. When someone does sell one (for at least $300), it goes quickly.
MORE: Fullsize Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Price List
MORE: Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Price List
MORE: History Of Mechanical Keyboards