Popular Custom Keycap Sets

The keycaps that came with your keyboard were probably not designed to be eye-catching. That's why custom keysets have become so popular in the last few years. What once was a small niche for enthusiasts has expanded. Well, it's still a niche, but there are many more people crammed into it now.

Some custom keysets sell thousands of units, but they're available only for limited production runs. That means some of these gorgeous keysets end up becoming incredibly valuable as collector’s items. We’ve gathered a list of some of the best and/or rarest custom keysets, which predictably are also the most expensive to obtain.

