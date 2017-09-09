Popular Custom Keycap Sets

The keycaps that came with your keyboard were probably not designed to be eye-catching. That's why custom keysets have become so popular in the last few years. What once was a small niche for enthusiasts has expanded. Well, it's still a niche, but there are many more people crammed into it now.

Some custom keysets sell thousands of units, but they're available only for limited production runs. That means some of these gorgeous keysets end up becoming incredibly valuable as collector’s items. We’ve gathered a list of some of the best and/or rarest custom keysets, which predictably are also the most expensive to obtain.

HyperFuse

Picture 2 of 27

Hyperfuse was first run in 2013 by a keyset outfit known as [Ctrl]alt. It was offered in a flat DSA and sculpted DCS profile. DSA has its fans, but DCS isn't very common. Still, people loved the combination of white, purple, and cyan. In 2015, Hyperfuse was rerun in GMK's Cherry profile. These thick, doubleshot ABS caps proved extremely popular. Resale prices for this set went through the roof in early 2016. After commanding $300-400 for a while, the price came back down after keyboard retailer Originative worked with [Ctrl]alt to run GMK Hyperfuse again. In addition to GMK, Originative has shipped the DSA version and a taller, sculpted profile called SA.

Carbon

Picture 3 of 27

A user on the Geekhack forums known as T0mb3ry posted the first renders of his Carbon keyset in 2015. It's essentially an homage to number 12 on the periodic table, with a ton of cool novelty caps. It uses complementary shades of cream, dark gray, and orange. It was a huge hit when it ran on Massdrop a few months later, and it has since become one of the most desirable and valuable sets. The first round was done in the retro-style SA profile by Signature Plastics (SP), but it's also been produced in Cherry profile by GMK. In the recent second round sale of Carbon SA, demand was so high that delivery isn't expected until March 2018 at the earliest. Getting just the base set of Carbon SA or GMK will probably run you $250-300.

Miami

Picture 4 of 27

If you're into the retro "outrun" visual style, you'll probably love the Miami keyset. This combo of pink and blue was first produced by [Ctrl]alt in doubleshot ABS. The colorway proved so popular that it's been made in other profiles like SA and Cherry (by GMK). You can even pick it up on the cheap as a Tao-hao PBT plastic set in OEM profile, which is similar in shape to the keycaps that ship on most boards. The legends on Tai-hao sets don't look as crisp as those on the more expensive versions, though.

Honeywell

Picture 5 of 27

The historic tech firm Honeywell used to have a division called Micro Switch that made the Honeywell Terminal system. These devices had monochrome displays, Hall Effect switches, and a distinctive keyset. The colorway of that original Honeywell consisted of white, gray, and black with red accents. It's beautiful in an understated way. Now, it's back as a GMK keyset in doubleshot ABS. The set was run by Originative, and there are still some for sale, if you don't mind the exorbitant price.

Godspeed

Picture 6 of 27

Not every keyset looks right in the tall, retro-ish SA profile, but Godspeed certainly does. This set is designed to look like a control panel from the Apollo 11 Lunar Module cockpit. It has that classic NASA off-white and blue colorway, which looks slick on the SA keys. These doubleshot ABS keycaps include a ton of fantastic novelty keys from the spacecraft like "cospar," "deploy," "stage," and "transmit." The group buy for this set was run by Massdrop, but major delays at the manufacturer pushed the ship date back by months. It was worth the wait, but it's tough to find Godspeed SA if you missed the drop. We've seen full sets of Godspeed (with the fun novelties and whatnot) re-sold for $250-300. There's another version of this colorway in XDA profile also in the works.

Dolch

Picture 7 of 27

Before you could carry a supercomputer in your backpack, Dolch Computer Systems was making "portable" computers with suitcase-like form factors. They included a distinctive keyboard with dark and light gray keycaps. The elegant, minimalist Dolch colorway has been replicated in many materials and profiles over the years, perhaps most famously by Pimp My Keyboard (a storefront for Signature Plastics). These keycaps are flat DSA profile and produced in doubleshot ABS. There are also versions of Dolch in GMK's Cherry profile. Most Dolch sets also include a few red accent keys.

Penumbra

Picture 8 of 27

The Penumbra colorway was designed by [Ctrl]alt to imitate the colors of the famous Solarized palette for terminal and GUI applications. It consists of light yellow alphas and dark blue modifiers with multi-colored legends. It was originally run in SA profile (doubleshot ABS) but eventually came in GMK as well. The original set suffered a delay of several years because of some mismanagement on [Ctrl]alt's end. This pushed the price of the Penumbra base set into the high hundreds of dollars on keycap-selling forums. Things have stabilized now with a second round of SA and more profiles, courtesy of Originative.

Jukebox

Picture 9 of 27

You can relive the style of the 1950s with the popular Jukebox SA keyset. It was designed by community member LivingSpeedBump and has been produced twice so far. Jukebox uses light yellow, red, and minty green to recreate the retro aesthetic. The set has plenty of neat novelty caps that you might associate with the era, like a record and an atomic diagram. It was manufactured by Signature Plastics in doubleshot ABS. Jukebox has only ever been produced in SA profile, which fits the style best. The last round of Jukebox sold a ton of units, so supply isn't too limited. A base set of Jukebox will run you under $150, but the novelties will add a bit to the price.

Granite

Picture 10 of 27

Created by keyset and keyboard designer Matt3o, Granite is one of the most popular keysets, and one of the few you can (sometimes) get without joining a group buy. This is a DSA set produced in PBT plastic with dye-sublimated legends. This plastic is harder than ABS, so it won't wear as quickly. The name comes from the combination of light and dark gray, but you can spice Granite up with colored accent kits if you like. After several group buys proved extremely popular, Granite is now manufactured by Signature Plastics every few months and restocked in the Pimp My Keyboard storefront. It still sells out quickly, though.

1976

Picture 11 of 27

You're probably noticing a trend of keysets that evoke feelings of decades past. Well, here's another: The 1976 keyset is unique in the way it uses stripes of color to replicate one of those garish gradient effects that were common design elements back in the 1970s. Most of the keys are brown or blue, but there are vertical stripes of yellow, orange, and red, as well. The profile is SA, which certainly fits the overall aesthetic. Like most SA keycaps, these are doubleshot ABS produced by SP. One interesting quirk is that the 1976 set isn't sculpted. All the keycaps are the same shape—SA row 3, which is the home row. It's rare to see a set of 1976 up for sale or even trade online. People who bought this set tend to hold on to it. When someone does sell one (for at least $300), it goes quickly.

Overcast

Picture 12 of 27

Overcast is one of the most customizable keysets we've ever seen. This set comes from designer MiTo with myriad color options and some cool "gamer-style" novelty kits. You can get keys with various weapons on them, as well as characters from games like Overwatch. It's common to cover the left side of the board around the WASD cluster with the Overcast novelty caps, which you can match with in-game keymaps. It was produced in DSA profile by SP with doubleshot ABS plastic, which was necessary because of the wide selection of colors—PBT caps with dye-sublimation work only with certain colors.

Skeletor

Picture 13 of 27

Whereas some keysets like Miami are obvious callbacks to the slick, modern veneer of the 1980s, Skeletor is a bit more aloof. This set was produced in Cherry profile by GMK, meaning they're excellent quality doubleshot ABS caps. The colorway is composed of cyan and purple, which are based on Skeletor from the 1980s He-Man cartoon. (It's a bit weird when you realize that Skeletor, the big bad of the show, had light blue skin and a purple costume. What sort of skeleton has skin anyway?) The keyset is really pretty, though. It was sold by Originative for a few months before it sold out, so prices aren't out of hand. You can find a set in the aftermarket for around $175.

DSA Quartz

Picture 14 of 27

Like Granite, DSA Quartz is a PBT set with dye-sublimated legends. It's mostly light gray, but the bottom row is a darker gray. The set also includes cyan accent keycaps. It's a subtle but beautiful colorway. The caps also use mono legends (only one glyph per key) for a clean look. This set is produced by Signature Plastics every few months and posted on Pimp My Keyboard, but it's around $100 for the base set.

Troubled Minds

Picture 15 of 27

The villains of our childhood seem to make good fodder for keysets. There's GMK Skeletor, but before that was Troubled Minds. This SA keyset produced by SP was designed a few years ago by community member Thesiscamper. It's all purple and green, the Joker colorway. The set also has clever novelties like a "Die" cap and "Lose CTRL" instead of just "CTRL."

Hydro

Picture 16 of 27

GMK Hydro has been run only once, but it was a huge hit. It's a keyset based on the Squirtle Squad from Pokemon, produced in Cherry profile with thick doubleshot ABS caps. It uses white, blue, and gray colors, along with novelty caps emblazoned with the sunglasses worn by the Squirtle Squad. If you missed the group buy, someone might sell you a Hydro set for around $200.

Sky Dolch

Picture 17 of 27

We already mentioned the popular Dolch colorway, but retailer Originative came up with a cool twist on Dolch called Sky Dolch. This GMK-produced keyset has proven extremely popular, too. It has the same two-tone gray base color, but the legends are cyan. As a GMK set, it's made from thick, doubleshot ABS plastic. Re-sellers usually ask around $250 for this one.

DSA Borealis

Picture 18 of 27

Borealis is a Northern Lights-themed keyset produced by SP in the flat DSA profile. The keycaps start light blue on the bottom row, getting progressively darker as you move up. The effect is supposed to look like the Northern Lights, but Borealis has another trick up its sleeve to complete the effect. The legends in this doubleshot set aren't ABS like the rest of the cap; they're glow-in-the-dark plastic. After being exposed to light, the legends glow sort of like the Northern Lights. DSA Borealis was sold for only a few months in late 2016 and early 2017 on Pimp My Keyboard. It's unclear if it will be run again, but one occasionally pops up for sale at about $100. That's not a bad price for a keyset like this one.

Nuclear Data

Picture 19 of 27

Retro keyboards are a great source of inspiration for keyset designers, and such was the case with Nuclear Data. This SA keyset was produced by SP in 2014 with the intention of reviving the old-school style of keyboards produced for scientific instruments by Nuclear Data Inc. The set has dark green caps with white legends, plus some bright orange accents. It's SA, but flat R3 just like 1976. As you might expect, the novelty keys are nuclear-themed. The original group buy was small, so there's lots of demand for the set. It sells for around $300 in the aftermarket, but it's rare to see a set for sale.

Pulse

Picture 20 of 27

Pulse is another keyset designed by MiTo, and it has become one of the most instantly recognizable sets out there. The striking black and cyan colorway has been produced only in SA profile courtesy of Signature Plastics. The first round sold just a few hundred units in 2014, but that was a good number at the time. The second round in 2016 sold in the thousands. You're still looking at somewhere north of $200 when someone puts their base set up for sale. The heartbeat-style novelty caps will add a bit to the cost, but those are even rarer.

Calm Depths

Picture 21 of 27

The Calm Depths SA keyset was produced in 2013 by Signature Plastics. It's doubleshot ABS like most SA keysets, with a blue/gray colorway. It's a lovely set, but there are precious few floating around; the community was just so much smaller in 2013. The designer never ran it after that first go around, and consequently, the price has skyrocketed. We've seen it sell for as much as $650 in the recent past. Demand has gotten to the point that others have taken on the responsibility of reviving the set. There are preliminary plans for a new round of SA as well as DSA.

SA Camping

Picture 22 of 27

The great outdoors and keyboards don't usually mix, but SA Camping brings a little of the outdoors to your keyboard. This is a sculpted SA keyset produced by SP (doubleshot ABS) and designed by Camp-Team China. As the name suggests, it's all camping themed, with a green, white, and red colorway. There are also numerous delightful novelty caps like mountains, trailers, campfires, compases, and more. This group buy happened in the summer of 2016, but it's already in high demand in the aftermarket. We've seen it sell for upwards of $350.

Nantucket Selectric

Picture 23 of 27

Nantucket Selectric is half old-fashioned typewriter and half nautical-themed, but it's all awesome. It was designed by the makers of the popular Clueboard custom keyboard kit and produced in SA profile with doubleshot ABS by Signature Plastics. The colorway consists of cream and navy with yellow accents. There's also an "Amity Island" add-on kit that includes red accents with a more "dangerous" vibe. It's got shark fins, sea monsters, and skulls. It's a gorgeous set, but it’s also tough to find now. The base set without any fancy add-ons often sells for over $200.

DSA Lightcycle

Picture 24 of 27

Designed by Evangs of The Van Keyboards, DSA Lightcycle is an homage to everyone's favorite '80s sci-fi film, Tron. The black, gray, and cyan keys perfectly replicate the feel of that movie, and the novelty caps are fantastic. There's an identity disc, light cycles, and "MCP," among others. It was produced by Signature Plastics, so it has sharp doubleshot legends. Unlike most sets, this one was available for both MX switches and the much less common Alps mount switches. This set just shipped recently, so it's not too overpriced on the buy/sell/trade pages, going for $175 or so.

GMK Plum

Picture 25 of 27

A lot of GMK sets are mashups of the same few colors, but GMK Plum is something distinctive. This set uses custom colors that look like a plum—there's a nice, pulpy tan and a deep, muted purple. The set also has red accents in a similar muted tone. Because it's GMK, the set is Cherry profile in thick doubleshot ABS. The set looks great, and it was sold on Massdrop just last year. That means plenty were sold, and supply isn't too constrained. Still, the resale price is creeping closer and closer to $200.

Grand Budapest

Picture 26 of 27

Grand Budapest is another SA keyset manufactured by SP, but this one is much more cheerful and bright than most. It uses pink, purple, and red in the style of the film The Grand Budapest Hotel. The tall, SA profile keycaps work with the aesthetic well, and there are novelties fitting for a keyset based on a fictional hotel. The old-fashioned key legends are particularly nice, and there's a "Lobby Boy" enter key.

