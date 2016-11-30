What Are Hall Effect Keyboard Switches, And How Do They Work? (Video)

Hall Effect switches are a completely different beast from most of the mechanical keyboard switches that are ubiquitous on the market. Some early keyboards offered them, but due primarily to their high cost of manufacturing, their popularity evaporated. Now, though, they cost significantly less (and are easier) to make, and as we wrote earlier, they may be re-emerging thanks to a grassroots effort.
But...what are they, exactly, and how do they work? The video below explains the science of Hall Effect switches and the advantage they offer over most types of mechanical keyboard switches.
In a nutshell, whereas most mechanical keyboard switches (from the likes of Cherry and Kailh) require two physical contact points for operation (which introduces friction), Hall Effect switches use magnetism (with a conical spring for physical resistance) to engage a key press. This inherently eliminates key chatter and debounce, and it makes the key presses feel incredibly smooth by comparison.
Further, the lifetime of Hall Effect switches is beyond absurd; whereas the likes of Cherry and Kailh (and others) offer life spans in the tens of millions of clicks, Hall Effect switches will endure for tens of billions of clicks.
Now that the cost of making the switches and installing them on keyboards has become feasible, it’s possible that we’ll see more keyboards sporting Hall Effect switches in the not-too-distant future.
Besides, your keyboard needs to have the 'clicking' feel
Its not that I like the click per se, but I need the feedback in some games like starcraft broodwar.
Brown is now linear, black is :)
Brown has about the same bump as blue, but without the noise. This is what I prefer.
Ahhh, I still remember the magnetic trigger on my old E-Mag. It used the attractive method with two magnets holding the trigger forward. I used some extra magnets to stiffen it up against accidental firing. Trigger broke at about 2 lbs. Once it broke, the resistance fell to almost zero. Smoothest trigger I ever had. I'd like to see what a keyboard with the same actuation would feel like.
But I too prefer a little tactile feedback on my keystrokes, so I'd like to see some kind of "bump" incorporated into these.
Although, that calls into question the reliability figures... don't magnets weaken, with time & use?