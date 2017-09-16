Best GPU-Melting Games Picture 1 of 17

Apart from benefitting from increased performance, most players choose to play on the PC because of the visuals. However, there are a few titles that will test the capabilities of your GPU. Hundreds of assets can be on the screen simultaneously, or a single breathtaking view might be full of details and textures. Both situations require a vast amount of video memory, and you can tell that the card is working at a higher gear, so to speak, when you hear the fans are spinning at a faster rate. The games on this list--chosen and voted on by the Tom’s Hardware community--are some of the titles that demand(ed) the most from the GPUs of their respective days.

MORE: Best Replayable Games

MORE: Best Games With The Most Playable Hours

MORE: Best Online Co-Op Games