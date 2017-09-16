Best GPU-Melting Games

IO Interactive’s latest entry in the long-running assassination franchise features multiple locations around the globe, including Paris, Thailand, and Japan. Each of these areas is a small sandbox because of the many ways you can infiltrate restricted areas and kill your target. Even with the size of some levels, the studio put some effort into making them look fantastic, mostly through lighting effects. However, the addition of many detailed non-playable characters is what breathes life into a single level. Whether it’s a palatial villa, a hospital for the wealthy, or a seaside hotel, you’ll always find some visual aspect that makes you appreciate the level design.
1. Batman Arkham Knight now runs like a dream on PC. It's arguably more important to have an SSD than a fast GPU. It even runs fine on 1 GB GPUs today (minim spec is 2 GB VRAM)
2. Shadow of Mordor is a last gen game with slightly prettier graphics. It runs on a toaster, even on max settings.
3. Battlefield 1, again incredibly optimized, it runs flawlessly on Intel HD graphics easy, lmao.
4. Skyrim? Seriously. Get out.
What this list should've contained: Quantum Break, Gears of War 4, Dishonored 2, Far Cry 4/Primal, Watch Dogs 2, Assassin's Creed Syndicate.
Here is a link to some of my screenshots of my modded game taken over the past 4 years, that tax a Titan Black.
https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrim/users/11731803/?tb=images&pUp=1
That same GPU was able to run GTA V at 80 fps.
I had to invest in a new $400 GPU in order to play it at 60 fps.
Are you kidding? This game doesn't run on max settings for my 1070 or my friend's 480 smoothly. If you can find proof that the game runs at even 30fps on Intel graphics I'd be surprised.