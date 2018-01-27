Community Picks: Top 16 PC Games With Adult Themes

16: 'The Suffering' Picture 2 of 18

In your first choice, you play as Torque, who (despite the claim that you blacked out during the incident) received a death sentence for the murder of your wife and children. In prison, you’ll have to fight for your life as evil creatures pop up to destroy everything and everyone in their path. Progress through the story, and you’ll have visions of the events that led to your family’s murder, and eventually discover the real culprit.

You’ll also encounter three spirits, who are the prison’s most famous inmates. Depending on your morality choices toward specific characters, you can trigger an optimistic, neutral, or horrifying ending to the story. (Think of it as a Choose Your Own Adventure that could end very badly.)



MORE: Best Puzzle Games

MORE: Worst PC Ports

MORE: Best GPU-Melting Games