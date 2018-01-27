Community Picks: Top 16 PC Games With Adult Themes

No surprise that our community tagged the iconic, massive GTA V, as much a cracking action title as it is an emotional roller-coaster. The three unforgettable main characters (Michael, Trevor, and Franklin) all share the same plight: trying to move on from their past sins, while gravity keeps dragging them back down the abyss.
Your exploration of Los Santos and its surrounding areas will let you live each character’s tormented life through street shootouts, therapist's sessions, constant carjackings, and some seriously sarcastic, frought tennis matches with your spouse. Maybe, along the way, you'll find a path that will leave them happy and guilt-free at the end of the game. Or not. Just don’t forget to have some very guilty fun along the way.
