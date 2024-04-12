This RTX 4090-powered Dell XPS desktop is on sale for just $545 more than the cost of the card

Here's a brilliant deal directly from Dell. Combined with a 10% off coupon, you can get an Nvidia RTX 4090-powered Dell XPS desktop PC for only $2,294. Considering that the cheapest price (as of writing) for an RTX 4090 GPU alone is $1,749, you're getting the rest of the PC for just $545. For a change, that makes buying a prebuilt PC cheaper than buying individual parts and building your own.

This configuration of the Dell XPS desktop includes the aforementioned Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card, a 16-core Intel Core i7-13700 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for storage with an AIO liquid cooler — all of this is stuffed into a small unassuming chassis that looks like a workstation, without any gamerfied aesthetic and RBG.

To receive this deal price, you need to use coupon code 10OFFCLEAR at checkout. Even if you're not a fan of the plain XPS chassis look, you're not going to worry about that when you're powering through games and applications on the world's most powerful consumer GPU. This is the best way to experience ray tracing in your games and the card of choice if you prefer to play in 4K. See our review of the RTX 4090 for more information, and visit our GPU hierarchy to see where the RTX 4090 sits in the GPU rankings.

Dell XPS Desktop: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900246-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/desktop-computers/xps-desktop/spd/xps-8960-desktop/usexpsthcto8960rpl01?configurationid=f6fa5b64-4caa-460b-b541-36be558dcfcc" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $2.294 at Dell with coupon (was $3,099)



CPU: Intel Core i7-13700

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB

RAM: 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz

SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD



This is a powerful and compact desktop PC from Dell with some very high-spec components installed. The stand-out inclusion is the Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU, the current king of graphics cards.

The usual pros and cons abound with buying a prebuilt PC, from proprietary parts and OEM bits and pieces to easier-to-navigate warranties. Dell is well known to use custom-fitting power supplies and motherboards, but the rest of the plugin components are fairly interchangeable as long as they're supported in the BIOS. The only disappointment here is the included SSD (with just 512GB) which is just too small for modern uses. But with the money you save, you could easily upgrade your SSD capacity.