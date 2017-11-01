AMD Radeon RX 550 Graphics Card Price List

Login | Sign Up
AMD designed the Radeon RX 550 with its Polaris 12 core (code-named Lexa) as an inexpensive solution for low-end gaming. The GPU sports 640 EUs in total, but two of its Compute Units are disabled, leaving 512 Stream processors active. The RX 550 comes equipped with either 2GB or 4GB of GDDR5 memory at 7 Gb/s, which communicates over an aggregate 128-bit interface. In terms of performance, the RX 550 is decidedly entry-level, competing against Nvidia's GeForce GT 1030 at HD resolutions. It typically sells for somewhere between $80 and $100.

AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs

GPU

AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 570

AMD Radeon RX 560

AMD Radeon RX 550

Code-name

Ellesmere XT

Ellesmere

Baffin

Lexa

Shader Units

2304

2048

1024

512

Texture Units

144

128

64

32

ROPs

32

32

16

16

Transistor Count

5.7 Billion

5.7 Billion

3 Billion

2.2 Billion

Base Clock / Boost Clock

1257 MHz / 1340 MHz

1168 MHz / 1244 MHz

1175 MHz / 1275 MHz

1100 MHz / 1183 MHz

Memory

Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s

256-bit

Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s

256-bit

Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s

128-bit

Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s

128-bit

TDP

185W

150W

80W

50W

Below is a list of all currently available RX 550 graphics cards, separated by brand:

Asus

Asus Radeon RX 550 2GB GDDR5
$84.99 Amazon

Gigabyte

Gigabyte Radeon RX 550 2GB GDDR5
$84.99 Newegg

Gigabyte Radeon RX 550 Gaming OC 2GB GDDR5
$89.99 Amazon

MSI

MSI Radeon RX 550 Aero 2GB GDDR5
$84.99 Newegg

MSI Radeon RX 550 LP OC 2GB GDDR5
$84.99 Amazon

MSI Radeon RX 550 Aero OC 4GB GDDR5
$99.99 Newegg

PowerColor

PowerColor Radeon RX 550 Red Dragon OC 2GB GDDR5
$89.99 Newegg

Sapphire

Sapphire Radeon RX 550 100414P2GL 2GB GDDR5
$82.99 Newegg

XFX

XFX Radeon RX 550 P2SFG5 2GB GDDR5
$89.99 Newegg

About the author
Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

