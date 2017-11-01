AMD Radeon RX 550 Graphics Card Price List
AMD designed the Radeon RX 550 with its Polaris 12 core (code-named Lexa) as an inexpensive solution for low-end gaming. The GPU sports 640 EUs in total, but two of its Compute Units are disabled, leaving 512 Stream processors active. The RX 550 comes equipped with either 2GB or 4GB of GDDR5 memory at 7 Gb/s, which communicates over an aggregate 128-bit interface. In terms of performance, the RX 550 is decidedly entry-level, competing against Nvidia's GeForce GT 1030 at HD resolutions. It typically sells for somewhere between $80 and $100.
MORE: Best Deals
AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs
GPU
Code-name
Ellesmere XT
Ellesmere
Baffin
Lexa
Shader Units
2304
2048
1024
512
Texture Units
144
128
64
32
ROPs
32
32
16
16
Transistor Count
5.7 Billion
5.7 Billion
3 Billion
2.2 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock
1257 MHz / 1340 MHz
1168 MHz / 1244 MHz
1175 MHz / 1275 MHz
1100 MHz / 1183 MHz
Memory
Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s
256-bit
Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s
256-bit
Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s
128-bit
Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s
128-bit
TDP
185W
150W
80W
50W
MORE: Best Graphics
MORE: AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB Review
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
Below is a list of all currently available RX 550 graphics cards, separated by brand:
Asus
Gigabyte
MSI
PowerColor
Sapphire
XFX