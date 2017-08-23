Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Card Prices
The GTX 1080 Ti is Nvidia's 10-series flagship, sporting a partially disabled GP102 core with two SMs and one 32-bit memory controller deactivated. It is able to outperform the company's own Titan X in games, and is available at a much lower $700 price tag, making it the best solution out there for gamers.
Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
|Core
|GP102
|GP104
|GP104
|GP106
|GP107
|GP107
|GP108
|SMs
|28
|20
|15
|10
|6
|5
|3
|Shader Units
|3584
|2560
|1920
|1280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)
|768
|640
|384
|Texture Units
|224
|160
|120
|80
|48
|40
|24
|ROPs
|88
|64
|64
|48
|32
|32
|16
|Transistor Count
|12 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|4.4 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|1.02 Billion
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|1480MHz / 1582MHz
|1607MHz / 1733MHz
|1506MHz / 1683MHz
|1506MHz / 1708MHz
|1290MHz / 1392MHz
|1354MHz / 1455MHz
|1227MHz / 1468MHz
|Memory
|Up To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-Bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
|TDP
|250W
|180W
|150W
|120W
|75W
|75W
|30W
|Process Node
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|14nm
|14nm
|14nm
Here we've listed all of the GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:
Asus
EVGA
Gigabyte
MSI
PNY
Zotac
DookieDrawsGTX 1060 and 1070 prices are still too high.
ledhead11Thanks for the list. As a fan of the TI's I keep telling people if they're on the fence for a 1070/1080,looking at Ultra/100+fps @1080p/1440p, best to go with a TI and just save for the extra $ needed then sit & enjoy for a long while. On same games you can even get decent 4k performance. Awesome cards!