Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Card Prices

2 Comments

The GTX 1080 Ti is Nvidia's 10-series flagship, sporting a partially disabled GP102 core with two SMs and one 32-bit memory controller deactivated. It is able to outperform the company's own Titan X in games, and is available at a much lower $700 price tag, making it the best solution out there for gamers.

Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs

GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1080Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1050Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
CoreGP102GP104GP104GP106GP107GP107GP108
SMs28201510653
Shader Units3584256019201280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)
768640384
Texture Units22416012080484024
ROPs88646448323216
Transistor Count12 Billion7.2 Billion7.2 Billion4.4 Billion3.3 Billion3.3 Billion1.02 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock1480MHz / 1582MHz1607MHz / 1733MHz1506MHz / 1683MHz1506MHz / 1708MHz1290MHz / 1392MHz1354MHz / 1455MHz1227MHz / 1468MHz
MemoryUp To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-BitUp To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-BitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
TDP250W180W150W120W75W75W30W
Process Node16nm16nm16nm16nm14nm14nm14nm

Here we've listed all of the GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:

Asus

Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition 11GB GDDR5X
$699.99 Amazon

Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Poseidon Platinum Edition 11GB GDDR5X
$859.99 On Newegg

Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Strix Gaming 11GB GDDR5X
$779.89 Amazon

Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Strix Gaming OC Edition 11GB GDDR5X
$779.99 Amazon

Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Turbo Edition 11GB GDDR5X
$709.99 Newegg

EVGA

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming 11GB GDDR5X
$699.99 Amazon

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming iCX 11GB GDDR5X
$759.99 Newegg

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC Black Edition Gaming iCX 11GB GDDR5X
$739.99 Amazon

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC Hydro Copper Gaming iCX 11GB GDDR5X
$819.99 Amazon

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming iCX 11GB GDDR5X
$729.99 Newegg

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Hydro Copper Gaming iCX 11GB GDDR5X
$859.99 Newegg

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Hybrid Gaming iCX 11GB GDDR5X
$819.99 Amazon

Gigabyte

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Aorus 11GB GDDR5X
$739.99 Newegg

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Aorus X 11GB GDDR5X
$779.99 Newegg

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Aorus Waterforce Xtreme 11GB GDDR5X
$819.99 Amazon

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Aorus Waterforce Xtreme WB 11GB GDDR5X
$849.99 Newegg

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Turbo 11GB GDDR5X
$699.99 Amazon

MSI

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Armor OC 11GB GDDR5X
$759.99 Newegg

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Duke OC 11GB GDDR5X
$749.99 Amazon

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming 11GB GDDR5X
$779.99 Newegg

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11GB GDDR5X
$799.99 Amazon

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z 11GB GDDR5X
$869.99 Newegg

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Sea Hawk X 11GB GDDR5X
$799.99 Newegg

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning X 11GB GDDR5X
$859.99 Newegg

PNY

PNY GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Blower Edition 11GB GDDR5X
$709.99 Newegg

PNY GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition 11GB GDDR5X
$799.99 Amazon

Zotac

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP! Edition 11GB GDDR5X
$759.99 Newegg

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP! Extreme 11GB GDDR5X
$759.99 Amazon

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP! Extreme Core 11GB GDDR5X
$799.99 Newegg

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm 11GB GDDR5X
$799.99 Amazon

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini 11GB GDDR5X
$749.99 On Newegg

Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

  • DookieDraws
    GTX 1060 and 1070 prices are still too high.
    0
  • ledhead11
    Thanks for the list. As a fan of the TI's I keep telling people if they're on the fence for a 1070/1080,looking at Ultra/100+fps @1080p/1440p, best to go with a TI and just save for the extra $ needed then sit & enjoy for a long while. On same games you can even get decent 4k performance. Awesome cards!
    0
