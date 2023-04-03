FAQs

Is there a money-back guarantee? Bluehost backs up its hosting services with a guarantee that, if you’re not satisfied with your hosting, you are able to get your money back within the first 30 days. See the Bluehost website for more specific information on their 30-day money-back guarantee.

Does Bluehost offer student discounts? There doesn’t seem to be a dedicated ongoing student discount offer for Bluehost products but do check for special offers for students around the start of the new school or college years. This could be a good time to take a look for any discounts you may be able to take advantage of if you’re a student or see our coupons page for any applicable discounts.

Does Bluehost offer a military discount? Unfortunately, Bluehost does not seem to offer any kind of specific discounts for military personnel. It is still worth checking this coupons page for any deals on a Bluehost hosting plan that might net you a saving.

Does Bluehost have a newsletter? Bluehost doesn’t seem to have any dedicated newsletter to sign up for news and information on upcoming events and deals promotions. All visible offers on plans are on the Bluehost website.

Are there any seasonal promotions? Bluehost often has money-saving promotions running on its website throughout the year. Currently, they are offering up to 70% off on hosting for WordPress websites and stores, but they have had Black Friday offers in the past, so it is definitely worth checking out the Bluehost website on these sales days for offers, or check through this coupon page.

Bluehost Savings Tips

Affiliate advertising

If you already have a popular website that gets a lot of traffic, it’s worth signing up for Bluehost’s affiliate program. Once a member, you are able to make affiliate revenue from any confirmed affiliate sales you make through advertising on your website. Having this kind of passive income can help to subsidize your hosting costs. See the website for more details on affiliate membership.

Compare web hosts

When looking for a hosting provider for your website, make sure you have all the bases covered. Does the host provide unmetered bandwidth? Is it shared hosting or a faster, dedicated, or Virtual Private Server (VPS) that you require? There are differences between hosting companies and, of course, differing costs of hosting plans between each type of hosting service - so make sure you do your research.

Save more with multi-year plans

If you know you’re going to be hosting your website for several years, it’s definitely worth taking advantage of some of Bluehost’s multi-year plans as these offer the best discounts and savings. But also check to see whether a one year or three year plan gives you a better per-month price and see what the regular price is for these plans after the introductory period.

Make use of the Knowledge Base

Like other hosting sites, Bluehost also offers live-chat support for any questions you may have regarding the hosting solutions that Bluehost offers, but don’t forget about the Knowledge Base under the ‘Resources’ tab. The knowledge base presents FAQ information on a multitude of topics related to hosting and running a website and can help you with any questions and queries you may have.

How to use Bluehost promo codes

It’s super easy to apply a deal with Bluehost when using one of our coupon codes. Just copy the coupon deal that appeals to you the most and then, on Bluehost’s website, choose the plan that meets your needs and proceed through to the checkout.

At the checkout page is where you will be able to apply your coupon code and receive the offer or discount. Check the final billing and enjoy your savings.

Choosing a Bluehost hosting plan

Bluehost offers WordPress-integrated packages as well as several hosting packages and add-ons, choose what’s right for your hosting needs.

Shared and WordPress Hosting

To help you get up and running quickly with a WordPress or other website, Bluehost offers several shared hosting solutions that range in price from $4.95 to $13.95 per month for a one year plan. These plans are identical whether you select them as "Wordpress" or just "shared" and the site makes it easy to install and manage Wordpress no matter which you choose.

The Basic plan offers a free domain, and 10GB of SSD storage for just one website, whereas the Online Store plan offers a much larger allocation of 100GB of storage, a free domain, and unlimited websites. There are also a host of eCommerce plugins available to you in this package to help you host your online store.

VPS Hosting

VPS or Virtual Private Server hosting at Bluehost offers you dedicated bandwidth and faster access for your users with differing options for how many CPU cores, RAM, and storage you have at your disposal. The Standard plan features 2 CPU cores, 30GB of SSD storage, and 2GB of RAM whereas the Ultimate plan features 4 CPU cores, 120GB SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM. VPS plans range in price from $19.99 to $59.99 a month.

Dedicated Hosting

If you want a physical server that's used by you and only you, Dedicated hosting is the way to go. Prices range from $79.99 to $119.99 a month with up to four CPU cores, 8 threads, 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.