Save on Prebuilt Gaming PCs at iBuyPower with This Exclusive Coupon

There’s plenty of fun to be had in building your own PC but sometimes you just need to cut to the chase and buy a system that's ready to go, right out of the box. That’s where iBuyPower comes into play. The company is a leader in prebuilt or custom-built gaming desktops that have excellent performance, aesthetics and build quality.

Today we’ve got an exclusive coupon code, TOMDEALS, to share with anyone who’s looking to purchase one of the RDY prebuilt PCs at iBuyPower. These gaming PCs are put together by professionals and tested to ensure performance. The purchase also comes with free 2-day shipping.

iBuyPower: Save Up to $100 on RDY Gaming Desktops

Use the coupon code TOMDEALS at checkout to get $50 off RDY systems that are $999 or more and $100 off systems that are $1999 or more.



If your RDY prebuilt desktop order at iBuyPower total up to at least $999, you can take advantage of this coupon to save a little on the bottom line. Using promo code TOMDEALS at checkout will save you $50 off the final price.

If your eyes are something a little bigger, we’ve got a coupon for you, too. If the RDY prebuilt desktop you want totals up to at least $1999, you can use promo code TOMDEALS to save $100. Just be sure to apply the code before you complete the checkout process to redeem the offer.

Among the RDY desktops on offer, we like the following couple of deals best.

iBuyPower Gaming RDY Y40BG202: now $1949 at iBuyPower (was $2049)

This gorgeous gaming PC has iBuyPower's snazzy case which has wrap around glass on the front and side. On the inside, it's powered by RTX 4070 Ti graphics, a Core i7-13700KF CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. Use coupon code TOMDEALS to get it at this price.



iBuyPower Gaming RDY SLMRG213: now $949 at iBuyPower (was $1199)

This sleek PC has RTX 4060 graphics, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. An attractive, tempered-glass case with RGB lights holds it all together. Use coupon code TOMDEALS to get it at this price.



This coupon is part of some early Black Friday promotions and there are more on the way. Be sure to check back regularly to see what sales are coming up and how you can save on quality, name-brand hardware.