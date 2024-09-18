Lunar Lake laptop seemingly has 5 hours longer battery life than Apple M3 MacBook — Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i reaches almost 24 hours of video playback

Lunar Lake promises to bring incredible battery life to x86-based machines, and we're already getting a taste of what those numbers will look like. Lenovo skipped NDA and released battery life numbers for its all-new Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition notebook ahead of schedule. The new laptop recorded nearly 24 hours of video playback on a Core Ultra 7 258V.

Lenovo benchmarked its upcoming Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, which is thin and light, against Apple's previous generation M2 and M3 MacBooks. The Lunar Lake-powered Yoga Slim reportedly outperformed Apple's M3 MacBook by 5 hours and 22 minutes and Apple's M2 counterpart by 5 hours and 35 minutes.

Testing was done at 150 nits display brightness with the wifi and keyboard backlights off on all three laptops. The video was a locally run H.264 at 24 FPS at 1080P. The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition had a Core Ultra 7 258V Lunar Lake CPU with 32GB of RAM running on Windows 11 24H2. The Apple M2 Macbook Lenovo tested was running with Apple's vanilla M2 processor with 8GB of RAM on MacOS Sonoma. The M3 counterpart was running on the vanilla M3 chip with 24GB of RAM and the same Mac OS.

Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Lasted All-Day Playing Local Videos - YouTube Watch On

Lenovo's in-house battery life tests back Intel's claim that Lunar Lake will provide better battery life than competing ARM-based laptops, which are Intel's main threat, especially now that they exist on Macbooks and Windows-based machines simultaneously thanks to the introduction of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X CPUs.

Lenovo's results aren't even the best we've seen so far from the plethora of Lunar Lake laptops coming soon. Acer is claiming up to 29 hours of battery life on a 65WHr battery and IPS LCD screen for some of its upcoming notebooks. Asus is claiming up to 29 hours for its upcoming Expertbook devices, and Dell is claiming up to 26 hours of Netflix playback on its forthcoming Lake Lunar laptops.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is a new variant powered exclusively by Core Ultra 7 Lunar Lake CPUs. The laptop features a 15.3-inch form factor sporting a 70WHr battery, WiFi 7, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X 8533MHz RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and an 1800p 120Hz LCD screen. Its starting price is $1,279.99.