Raspberry Pi Pico Uses 3D Printed Circuit In Mechanical Keypad

Making your own keyboard from scratch isn't usually this hands-on, but the results are totally worth it. This custom Raspberry Pi Pico keypad comes from a maker known on Reddit as Duzitbetter who decided to 3D print the circuit inside.

Where other makers would design their own PCB, Duzitbetter decided to 3D print custom channels to route copper wires from the keys to the Pico. The keypad has a 3 x 3 layout to support 3D printed keys fitted with Gateron switches.

(Image credit: Duzitbetter)

According to Duzitbetter, the board, circuit, case and keycaps were designed just for this project and 3D-printed using a Prusa MK3S. The printed circuit board is essentially a series of grooves in which copper wires can be pressed into place.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Duzitbetter) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Duzitbetter)

The end result is a 9-key Pico-powered keypad that can be easily programmed with custom macros. Adjusting each key function is as easy as editing a file on the Pico which connects via micro USB.

If you're interested in recreating this project, Duzitbetter provides everything you need to get started on Cults3D. There are also plans in the works to create a full-sized keyboard with a similar, 3D-printed circuit. Check out our list of Best Raspberry Pi Projects for more cool creations from the maker community.