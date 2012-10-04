Acer Details Iconia W700 Windows 8 11.6-Inch Tablet PC

After announcing three Windows 8-powered ultrabooks, Acer has detailed the pricing, full specification list, as well as U.S. and Canadian availability of their Iconia W700 Windows 8 tablet.

Due to ship on October 26, there will be three variants of the Iconia W700. Depending on hardware configuration, they'll range from $799 ($749 in Canada) to $999.

The cradle of Acer’s Windows 8 tablets are designed to hold the tablet at a variety of angles and orientations, while all three devices will feature the usual sensors: an electronic compass, gyroscope and accelerometer.



According to Acer, the three tablets can perform a cold boot in just six seconds, with its Bluetooth keyboard making it easier for those who don't wish to type on the touchscreen. A protective case is included in the box, and a Micro-HDMI to VGA adapter are also included.

Acer Iconia W700-6691:

Intel Core i5-3317U 1.7GHz Processor w/Turbo Boost up to 2.6 GHz

11.6″ 1920 x 1080 resolution LED backlit TFT LCD display w/ 10-point multi-touch screen

4GB of DDR3 RAM

Intel HD Graphics 4000 w/128MB RAM

64GB SSD

802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.0

5MP, 1080p rear-facing camera

1280×1024, 720p front-facing camera

1 USB 3.0, 1 Micro-HDMI, 1 3.5mm headphone/mic jack

Up to 9 hours battery life

17″ (L) x 3.28″ (W) x 9.25″ (H), 2.09 lbs

Acer Iconia W700-6465:

Intel Core i5-3317U 1.7GHz Processor w/Turbo Boost up to 2.6 GHz

11.6″ 1920 x 1080 resolution LED backlit TFT LCD display w/ 10-point multi-touch screen

4GB of DDR3 RAM

Intel HD Graphics 4000 w/128MB RAM

128GB SSD

802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.0

5MP, 1080p rear-facing camera

1280×1024, 720p front-facing camera

1 USB 3.0, 1 Micro-HDMI, 1 3.5mm headphone/mic jack

Up to 9 hours battery life

17″ (L) x 3.28″ (W) x 9.25″ (H), 2.09 lbs

Acer Iconia W700-6607:

Intel Core i3-3317U 1.8GHz Processor

11.6″ 1920 x 1080 resolution LED backlit TFT LCD display w/ 10-point multi-touch screen

4GB of DDR3 RAM

Intel HD Graphics 4000 w/128MB RAM

64GB SSD

802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.0

5MP, 1080p rear-facing camera

1280×1024, 720p front-facing camera

1 USB 3.0, 1 Micro-HDMI, 1 3.5mm headphone/mic jack

Up to 9 hours battery life

17″ (L) x 3.28″ (W) x 9.25″ (H), 2.09 lbs