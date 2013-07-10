Rumor: Amazon to Release Three New Kindles This Fall

It seems like it was only a few months ago that Amazon announced new versions of the Kindle and the 7-inch Kindle Fire as well as its brand new Kindle Paperwhite, but that was September of last year. As you may or may not have noticed, September is just around the corner, and apparently we're going to see a few new Kindles this year as well.

BGR reports that Amazon is planning a complete overhaul for its Kindle Fire line of tablets and cites unnamed sources that say Amazon will launch at least three new Kindle Fire tablets. First of these will be a new 7-inch Kindle Fire with a higher resolution display (1,280 x 800 as opposed to 1024 x 600), as well as a brand new Kindle Fire HD with a higher resolution 7-inch display than the current model (up to 1,920 x 1,200 from 1,280 x 800). Not to get left behind, the 8.9-inch Kindle Fire will also be treated to a higher resolution display, as Amazon is rumored to be bumping the pixel count from 1,920 x 1,200 pixels to 2,560 x 1,600. Yowza.

Displays aside, the tablets will be lighter, and the buttons are going to move around to the back of the device. Thanks to a new sloping design, these buttons will be positioned in such a way that they won't be accidentally pressed if the kindle is placed on a desk to table. No word on whether these upgrades will have any impact on the prices of the device, but fingers crossed it won't.