Trending

Tom's Guide: 15 Tips to Free Up Storage On Your Android

By Android 

Check out Tom's Guide's latest story on tips and tools for clearing up clutter on your Android device.

Sometimes it seems like smartphones are capable of anything. From playing music, video and games, to email, social networking and web browsing, there's no end to the tasks you can carry out on your phone. Unfortunately, the more apps and content you download, the more your phone's storage is going to fill up. The Tom's Guide team has put together a list of 15 tips and tools for freeing up space on your Android tablet or smartphone. Be sure to check them out in '15 Tips & Tools to Free Up Storage on Your Android.'

Running out of space on your Android device? Do you always need to figure out if you have enough storage capacity left for the latest music album or app you want to install? These helpful tips and tools will help you clear up some more storage space on your Android tablet or smartphone!15 Tips & Tools to Free Up Storage on Your Android

Follow Tom's Guide on Twitter!

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sliem 07 March 2013 01:22
    Why not just link directly to the actual article... err... photo gallery?
    http://www.tomsguide.com/us/pictures-story/468-android-data-smartphone-full-free-up-space-tips.html

    Reply
  • dalethepcman 07 March 2013 01:25
    I appreciate the attempt, but I hate the format. Sorry as soon as I see one of these photo gallery articles I just move along.

    Reply
  • joebob2000 07 March 2013 02:57
    dalethepcmanI appreciate the attempt, but I hate the format. Sorry as soon as I see one of these photo gallery articles I just move along.
    I totally agree, the only explanation i can think of is that ad revenue from all 15 clicks is higher than just making one concise story with inline images. Even Toptenz.net doesn't torture you into clicking 9 more times than is necessary just to see the content.
    Reply
  • soo-nah-mee 07 March 2013 03:24
    Not only is the photo gallery format tedious, it also does not work with Tom's own app for Android, let alone in a Flipboard page. I had to open it in Boat browser to view it. The app should at least open it up for you in a browser.
    Reply
  • TunaSoda 07 March 2013 04:10
    You mean if I move files onto an external usb stick I will free up space? what?!?!
    Reply