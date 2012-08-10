Trending

Original Factory-Sealed iPhones Appear on eBay for $10,000

$10,000 for a piece of Apple "history"?

How much would you pay for a piece of Apple history? Probably a whole lot less than what this guy is asking for... we hope. If previous Apple product auctions have shown us anything, it's that there is some sort of demand for ancient Apple products, collectible or otherwise. Unfortunately, the original iPhone released in 2007 isn't exactly a 1976 Apple I or a 1977 Apple II.

Regardless, top rated eBay seller samsonbible hopes to sell his iPhone for $10,000:

STUNNING RARE COLLECTORS CHOICE APPLE iPHONE 1ST GENERATION 8GB AND FACTORY SEALED..!!! YOU ARE SEEING A PIECE OF HISTORY..!!!! THIS IS AN INCREDIBLE COLLECTORS SHOW PIECE..!!!! THIS WOULD BE A CROWN JEWEL FOR ANY COLLECTION..!!!! AMAZING FACTORY SEALED BOX..!!! UNOPENED AND THE COLLECTORS DREAM APPLE iPHONE..!!!!!! THIS IS OFFERED FOR A LIMITED TIME….. !!!!!!! HAPPY BIDDING…!!!!

Who knows, with an enthusiastic listing like this, we'll just have to wait and see how much people are really willing to pay for a five year old unopened smartphone. Of course, the argument could be made that this device altered the course of smartphone history and it may someday become a very valuable collector's item.

Surprisingly enough, Samsonbible isn't the only one selling an unopened original iPhone. Another eBay user hopes to sell the device with a $10,000 "Buy it Now" but unlike Samsonbible, also has an option to bid. The current bid on the auction is sitting at $2,025 with over five days left to go. Do you think the original iPhone is worth $10,000? Will it be later?

43 Comments
  • Nakal 11 August 2012 00:34
    All those caps and exclamation point make me really want to buy that!!!!







    no.. not really.
    Reply
  • alexmx 11 August 2012 00:42
    Pfft! pocket cash (not really) for the average iSheep
    Reply
  • xeranar 11 August 2012 00:46
    I could understand this auction in perhaps 25 years. By then with all the mobile device recycling programs out there and sheer age a shrink-wrapped iPhone will be fairly rare. I understand it's fairly rare now with almost all that were sold were used but it's less than 5 years old. There millions of that exact same phone out there. Who is seriously collecting this right now? It boggles the mind. But I guess everything has a niche for collection.
    Reply
  • 11 August 2012 00:46
    Wouldn't this be pretty easy to scam someone with? I mean if you took your old iPhone, put it back in a randomly mint original box (which would be easier to keep nice than the actual phone) and then found a way to get really professional looking wrapping back on it, that would be all you need. Clearly whoever buys it isnt going to open it, so in theory they would never know, right?
    Reply
  • 11 August 2012 00:50
    I think I'll pass this time...
    Reply
  • schnitter 11 August 2012 00:51
    Not even for 10 thousand yen.
    Reply
  • blurr91 11 August 2012 00:53
    I question the historical value of any electronic gadget. How much would anyone pay for a first generation RCA TV marketed in the US? Or the first consumer radio? They're cool to look at, but they are of very limited practical value. A 100 year old car can still run. A 150 year old gun will still shoot. A 50 year old TV wouldn't even work with current broadcast signal any more. A 5 year old iPhone does what...exactly?
    Reply
  • Gundam288 11 August 2012 00:57
    xeranarI could understand this auction in perhaps 25 years. By then with all the mobile device recycling programs out there and sheer age a shrink-wrapped iPhone will be fairly rare. I understand it's fairly rare now with almost all that were sold were used but it's less than 5 years old. There millions of that exact same phone out there. Who is seriously collecting this right now? It boggles the mind. But I guess everything has a niche for collection.depends on how Apple does in down the line. Didn't one of Apples older computers sell for around $300k+ recently?

    IMHO, with current times, I wouldn't suggest buying it as the "Apple Juice" effect seems to be wearing off/going away.
    Reply
  • scook9 11 August 2012 01:07
    I would insist on seeing an x-ray of the box before handing over money, and even then.....this could be such an easy scam haha, does he include a sales receipt from apple?
    Reply
  • house70 11 August 2012 01:16
    Wow... I can see the buyer's will:
    "To my son, I leave an unopened iPhone box, that I paid 10grand for and I hope someday will be actually worth 10 grand..."
    With that kind of money, invest in a piece of art. At least you can actually see and enjoy your investment.
    Reply