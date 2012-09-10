Boost Your iPhone Speaker With the Eco-Amp

Passive amplifying of smartphones seems to be pretty popular nowadays, with devices such as the iBamboo speaker dock and DIY methods such as placing your iPhone in a bowl. This particular passive amplifier by Eco Made, is quite interesting, seeing as how it is made completely out of recyclable paper. Dubbed the Eco-Amp, this passive amp is die-cut from 100% consumer chipboard.

Like an origami kit, the Eco-Amp comes as a flat piece of paper that you get to transform into a neat little sound booster for your iPhone speaker. Seeing as how the amp is pretty much just a piece of paper that you have to build yourself, the $8 price tag may seem a little bit steep. Regardless, the Eco-Amp is a neat little concept that is perfect if you are looking for a convenient, easy-to-setup boost in sound.