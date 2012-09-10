Trending

Boost Your iPhone Speaker With the Eco-Amp

By iPhone 

Eco Made creates a passive iPhone amp out of recycled paper.

Passive amplifying of smartphones seems to be pretty popular nowadays, with devices such as the iBamboo speaker dock and DIY methods such as placing your iPhone in a bowl. This particular passive amplifier by Eco Made, is quite interesting, seeing as how it is made completely out of recyclable paper. Dubbed the Eco-Amp, this passive amp is die-cut from 100% consumer chipboard.

Like an origami kit, the Eco-Amp comes as a flat piece of paper that you get to transform into a neat little sound booster for your iPhone speaker. Seeing as how the amp is pretty much just a piece of paper that you have to build yourself, the $8 price tag may seem a little bit steep. Regardless, the Eco-Amp is a neat little concept that is perfect if you are looking for a convenient, easy-to-setup boost in sound.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • aftcomet 10 September 2012 14:15
    What's funny and sad is this concept has more innovation than all of Apple.
    Reply
  • Pennanen 10 September 2012 14:57
    Folded piece of cardboard for 8$!?!?!? Oh wait its apple, idiots going to buy it anyways :D
    Reply
  • danwat1234 10 September 2012 15:13
    I heard of this about a month ago from somewhere, watched a video
    EDIT: Oh it was the plastic passive amplifier for the ipad, a bit different than this cardboard one

    http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nonlinear/amplifiear-better-sound-for-the-new-ipad-and-ipad
    Reply
  • alidan 10 September 2012 16:18
    this piece of cardboard... while its cheap... really, day one it will be pirated, probably even right now its being pirated.

    that said, get a blue tooth speaker,
    get a speaker base station,
    the speakers in the ipad and iopt touch (iphone may be better) are such poor quality, i'm surprised they don't bundle a external speaker from the getgo.
    Reply
  • 10 September 2012 16:37
    real speakers + amp FTW
    Reply
  • del35 10 September 2012 17:34
    Ummm, this is probably a good reason to own the iPhone.
    Reply
  • saturnus 10 September 2012 18:47
    So many of these idiotic "speaker enhances". Please get that the speaker in your phone is absolute crap quality, not amount of tweaking will ever make it even remotely acceptable to listen to. Get a proper speaker instead.
    Reply
  • nitzero 10 September 2012 20:37
    This is great but I bet you'll lose your precious iphone warranty for not using an Apple approved cardbox.
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 10 September 2012 21:11
    Just cute that it has amp in the name to give some feeling it works like an amplifier. Shouldn't it be more appropriately named eco-megaphone or eco-paper cup?
    Reply
  • thebigt42 10 September 2012 21:19
    here is a how to
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7smV4zyCLME
    Reply