Halo 4 Will Have Microsoft Surface Support

Yesterday, at Venturebeat's GamesBeat 2012, Microsoft's President of Interactive Entertainment Business Don Mattrick announced that Halo 4 would support the new Surface tablet.
Sadly, that's all Mattrick had to say on the matter. He didn't specify how the game would support the Surface, but we think it's a safe bet that it has something to do with Xbox Smartglass, which was announced at E3 this year.
Microsoft trotted out SmartGlass as its competitor against Nintendo's Wii U's dual-screen functionality. With SmartGlass, Xbox users could link whatever was going on, on their Xbox to their tablet.
Stay tuned. We'll give you more on Halo 4 and Microsoft Surface whenever more information is available.
Halo 4 will be hitting Xbox 360 on November 6, 2012.
I would have jumped with joy if they said Halo 4 was supported on Windows.
Not if they pulled the same sh** they did with Halo 2 and Vista though.
I dare say you are barely scratching the surface...
/lol/
I'm actually interested in how Microsoft expects me to be able to hold a gamepad and a tablet at the same time. :P
- Catherine Cai