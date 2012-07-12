Halo 4 Will Have Microsoft Surface Support

Yesterday, at Venturebeat's GamesBeat 2012, Microsoft's President of Interactive Entertainment Business Don Mattrick announced that Halo 4 would support the new Surface tablet.

Sadly, that's all Mattrick had to say on the matter. He didn't specify how the game would support the Surface, but we think it's a safe bet that it has something to do with Xbox Smartglass, which was announced at E3 this year.

Microsoft trotted out SmartGlass as its competitor against Nintendo's Wii U's dual-screen functionality. With SmartGlass, Xbox users could link whatever was going on, on their Xbox to their tablet.

Stay tuned. We'll give you more on Halo 4 and Microsoft Surface whenever more information is available.

Halo 4 will be hitting Xbox 360 on November 6, 2012.