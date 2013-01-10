MMO TERA Goes Free-to-Play

And another paid MMO bites the dust.
South Korean fantasy MMO TERA will be making the transition to the free-to-play model in February, just a little over the one year mark for when the game first launched in South Korea.
As is the usual case in a paid to F2P transition, paid subscribers will be compensated. According to the F2P FAQ that En Masse Entertainment has already drawn up for the coming transition, "If you are a current subscriber to TERA your remaining game time will be converted into elite game time and rounded up to the nearest 30-day mark (explained below). Once your game time runs out, your recurring subscription will automatically convert into a recurring elite subscription for $14.99. If you choose to cancel your recurring subscription, your account will be converted into a founder account at the end of the game time."
The FAQ then goes on to break down the differences between Elite Status, Founder, and Standard accounts. Those with Elite Status will continue to pay their subscription, as detailed above, but will have access to special in-game privileges, such as an Elite Mount (what it is, is to be determined), selected discounts in stores, and daily boosts. Founder Status will be granted to paying players who decide to stop paying subscription and they'll have the privilege of having 8 characters per server as opposed to the Standard's two.
A full list of the changes can be found at the FAQ page on En Masse Entertainment's official site.
Mind you, apparently the download is 25GB, so maybe I won't be playing this after all.
the game is really awesome, this is the game i was hoping guild wars would have been.
guild wars 2 kind of has action in it. this game is an action game with and rpg too.
you CAN kill big monsters from level 1 if you got the avoiding skills unlike guildwars where you have to be at least close to the things level.
the problem is once guild wars came around and was free to play as long as you buy it, this game lost almost all momentium because it cost money per month, it was the only thing holding the game back really
with everquest 1 going free to play, and soe gimping the game to free players can effectively only play to level 65, pay 5$ players to level 75, and pay 15 a month get full game, i want to know how they gimped this game... how much fun can you have free and free alone?
if anyone knows and can tell us i would love to know, have been waiting for this to go free to play sense launch.
I love the open world PvP for TERA, but when you play a class you know it's not good for PvP, with a non-PvP oriented build, getting your a55 served around every corner is kind of disappointing. Even more when there's a LOT of maxed lvl players and they go group hunting... Oh, the bu77 hurt, I tell you!
I moved to GW2's happy paradise and I've been a happy camper ever since.
Cheers! :P