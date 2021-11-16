Adafruit to Release Pink RP2040 Based Boards

Adafruit, purveyors of fine maker goods, has lifted the lid on its upcoming boards, and it seems that pink is the en vogue color for tech this holiday season.

Some beautiful new boards making their way out of the Adafruit workshop

Adafruit's Feather RP2040 is the first board to feature the eye-catching punk pink PCBs that come powered by Raspberry Pi's RP2040 own silicon. The pink Feather RP2040 features the same layout and schematic as the original black model, a model that we awarded an Editor's Choice. The pink Feather RP2040 also features USB-C, onboard LiPo charging, NeoPixel, and a rather useful Stemma QT connector that can be used with components using the Stemma QT / Qwiic standard.

We reached out to Adafruit, and founder Limor Fried has confirmed that the pink boards are a special product for the holiday season and that eventually, the black Feather RP2040 boards will be replaced with pink. From now on, Adafruit is also looking to make all of its RP2040 boards in pink.

Afafruit's Feather range of boards is designed to work with the FeatherWings add-on boards that stack atop the Feather. FeatherWings provide extra features such as Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and DC motor control.

Vibrant-colored PCBs are of interest in the maker community. For years, fab houses such as OSH Park have offered rich purple PCBs, along with Cytron offering several RP2040 boards with its own take on purple PCBs.

Adafruit's pink PCBs are sure to be in high demand during the holidays, and it makes us wonder if a future pink RP2040 board will be added to our list of the best RP2040 boards.